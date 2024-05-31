The IPL 2024 season came to a close with Kolkata Knight Riders claiming the title after defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad by eight wickets in a somewhat one-sided final. This year's competition was the last in the three-year cycle and that means a mega-auction will take place ahead of IPL 2025. There will be a major shift in the tournament once again with teams allowed to retain just a handful of players and the majority of the cricket going under the hammer. However, reports claimed that IPL owners are discussing slight tweaks to the rules and KKR owner Venky Mysore even came with an interesting suggestion.

In a video posted by famous cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle on his YouTube channel, he revealed that Venky Mysore came up with a suggestion that there should not be any retentions and teams should have 8 Right To Match (RTM) cards which will result in retentions at market price.

The last mega-auction took place ahead of the IPL 2022 where all teams were allotted a purse of Rs 90 crore and were allowed to retain a maximum of 4 players. However, it came with the condition that the teams could retain a maximum of 3 Indian players and not more than 2 overseas players.

Earlier, former Indian cricket team batter Ambati Rayudu suggested that IPL winners should receive an extra 2-3 retention spots in these mega auctions. However, he did not find a lot of support and former England skipper Kevin Pietersen did not agree with his suggestion.

"And maybe, you know, the winner should get an extra 2-3 spots or maybe those who reached the final. They should get that because they deserve it, they played a brilliant season, so maybe they should take an extra 2-3 spots in terms of retention," Rayudu said on Star Sports.