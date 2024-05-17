Mumbai Indians (MI) are gearing up to clash against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the upcoming Match 67 of the Indian Premier League, 2024, at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, scheduled for May 17 at 07:30 PM IST.

Match Preview

Previewing the match, Mumbai Indians find themselves languishing at the bottom of the points table, having garnered a mere eight points from their 13 encounters. Lucknow Super Giants, on the other hand, sit seventh with 12 points, having played the same number of matches.

Reflecting on their recent performances, MI stumbled in their last outing against Kolkata Knight Riders suffering a defeat. In contrast, LSG faced a similar fate against Delhi Capitals. Noteworthy fantasy performances in these encounters include Ishan Kishan's 71 fantasy points for Mumbai and Arshad Khan's impressive tally of 102 fantasy points for Lucknow.

Historical clashes

Analysing their head-to-head encounters, Mumbai have struggled against Lucknow failing to notch up favourable results in the past as MI have won only once against LSG. Considering recent trends and our analysis, LSG are favoured to clinch victory in this encounter. Mumbai's bowling unit has been the cornerstone of their fantasy points accumulation, while the all-rounders have been the primary contributors for the Super Giants.

In their previous clash earlier this season, Marcus Stoinis shone brightly for LSG, emerging as the Man of the Match with an exceptional display, racking up 122 fantasy points. Meanwhile, Nehal Wadhera led the charge for Mumbai Indians with 62 fantasy points.

Players to watch out for -

1. KL Rahul:

A dependable top-order batter and wicket-keeper, the LSG-skipper has amassed 465 runs in 13 matches at an average of 35.7.

2. Jasprit Bumrah:

The right-arm fast bowler has been lethal, claiming 20 wickets in 13 matches at an average of 16.8. He is in contention for the Purple Cap this season.

3. Marcus Stoinis:

A versatile performer, Stoinis has contributed significantly with the bat and ball, scoring 360 runs at an average of 32.7 and bagging four wickets at an average of 43.5.

4. Suryakumar Yadav:

Another reliable batter, the home boy has notched up 345 runs in 10 matches at an impressive average of 38.3.

5. Hardik Pandya:

Known for his explosive batting, Hardik has also made crucial contributions with the ball, claiming 11 wickets in 13 matches.

6. Naveen-ul-Haq:

The medium-fast bowler has been effective, scalping 12 wickets in nine matches at an average of 26.8. Naveen-ul-Haq is the leading wicket-taker for LSG this season.