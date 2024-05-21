Mitchell Starc stuck thrice in the powerplay as Kolkata Knight Riders bowled out Sunrisers Hyderabad to 159 in Qualifier 1 of the IPL here on Tuesday. Rahul Tripathi top-scored for SRH with 55 off 35 balls while Heinrich Klaasen smashed 32 off 21 balls. The 62-run stand between Tripathi and Klaasen was the lone positive in an otherwise underwhelming batting effort.

Tripathi was run out after a superb effort by Andre Russell. HIs reaction after getting out has gone viral.

Well Played Champ Rahul Tripathi.

Not only survived the fiery spell of Starc but also took us back into the game from nowhere. pic.twitter.com/VDzdEBvTVv — Rampy (@RiserTweex) May 21, 2024

MOST HEARTBREAKING PICTURE OF THE DAY.



- Rahul Tripathi sitting in tears on the stairs. He's absolutely devastated. You gave your best, Tripathi! pic.twitter.com/bV1nhkzcjs — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 21, 2024

Rahul Tripathi in tears after getting out...!!! pic.twitter.com/WrUbDpQCZe — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 21, 2024

More updates to follow