Kolkata Knight Riders claimed their third IPL title after defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday. KKR looked completely in control throughout the match as the Shreyas Iyer-led side registered a comprehensive eight-wicket victory in the IPL 2024 final. After the win, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee took to social media to post a special message. "Kolkata Knight Riders' win has brought about an air of celebration all across Bengal. I would like to personally congratulate the players, the support staff and the franchise for their record breaking performance in this season of the IPL. Wishing for more such enchanting victories in the years to come!," she posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Coming to the match, KKR produced a sensational bowling performance to bundle out SRH for 113 as Andre Russell took three wickets while Vaibhav Arora and Mitchell Starc took two.

Bowling coach Bharat Arun opened up about the performance.

"It has been pretty tough the last two years, we didn't qualify and there has been introspection and we worked on areas which needed to be worked on. [on Rana] He has been outstanding and it's about the bowler understanding what his strengths are and when he does, it comes out beautifully on the ground. Mitch coming into the team boosted the confidence of the other youngsters."

"He has been one of the best bowlers in world cricket and he has been in such situations before, it's about understanding Indian conditions and once he did that, it is magic all over. They have been outstanding, spinners mature with age, both bowling in tandem has worked exceptionally for us. He has brought a totally different dimension to our batting this year and it was Gautam who insisted that Sunny open and what Sunny did was outstanding," Arun said after the match.