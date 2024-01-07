Former West Indies captain and current Mumbai Indians batting coach Kieron Pollard left the social media world in a frenzy with a cryptic post on Instagram. In the post, Pollard spoke about 'loyalty', leaving fans wondering what the statement could be in connection to. Some fans were quick to link the post to Mumbai Indians' decision to replace captain Rohit Sharma with Hardik Pandya, suggesting Pollard's post could be in connection with what happened at the IPL franchise.

"Once the rain is over, an umbrella becomes a burden to everyone. That's how loyalty ends when benefits stop," Pollard's post read.

Here's how fans reacted:

Is he targeting Mumbai Indians? — Waѕiyullah Budye (@WasiyullahB) January 7, 2024

Not a single person happy with Mumbai Indians decision one family end — (@rushiii_12) January 7, 2024

The Instagram story that Kieron Pollard shared yesterday night.



Is he referring to the MI declaring that Rohit is no longer MI's captain? 👀 pic.twitter.com/Zv02lYpXV0 — Mumbai Indians FC™ (@MIPaltanFamily) January 7, 2024

Earlier, Mumbai Indians' Global Head of Cricket Mahela Jayawardene also admitted that the decision to replace Rohit with Hardik was an emotional one but had to be taken in lieu of the future.

"It was a tough decision. It was emotional, to be honest. It's fair on the fans as well (to react). I think everyone is emotional and we have to respect that as well. But at the same time, as a franchise, you have to make those decisions," Jayawardene told Jio Cinema.

The former Sri Lanka captain also revealed that the decision was made after meaningful conversations.

"The legacy is something we want to build on and make sure we keep fighting for those wins, those trophies. That's the focus going ahead.

Advertisement

"Probably, everyone in their eyes will think it is too soon, but it is a decision we had to make at some point," Jayawardene said.

Jayawardene is of the opinion that Pandya fitted well into Mumbai's leadership environment.

"Hardik (Pandya) has been in the dressing room for quite some time, so that's nothing new. We know what he brings in as an all-rounder," he said.

"It will be something different with his experience of leading the team at Gujarat, so, it is an opportunity to build on that."