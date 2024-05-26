The grand finale of the Indian Premier League, 2024, will see Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) go head-to-head against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, on Sunday. In their previous clash of the series in Qualifier 1, Mitchell Starc shone brightly for Kolkata Knight Riders, earning the Man of the Match title with a stellar 99 fantasy points. For Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rahul Tripathi was the top performer, amassing 80 fantasy points. Over the 27 matches played between these teams, the all-rounders from Kolkata Knight Riders have consistently been top fantasy point scorers for their team.

Conversely, the batters from Sunrisers Hyderabad have dominated the fantasy points charts for their side.

KKR vs SRH: Standout players to keep an eye on

1. Sunil Narine:

An essential all-rounder for KKR, Sunil Narine has excelled with both bat and ball. He has scored 482 runs in 13 matches at an average of 37.1, including three half-centuries and one century. As a bowler, his off-break deliveries have yielded 16 wickets, averaging 22 per match.

2. Travis Head:

A formidable top-order, left-handed batter for SRH, Travis Head has tallied 567 runs in 14 matches, averaging 43.6. His consistent performance includes four fifties and one century.

3. Abhishek Sharma:

A dependable top-order left-handed batter for SRH, Abhishek Sharma has scored 482 runs in 15 matches, with an average of 34.4.

4. Andre Russell:

Known for his explosive right-handed batting, Andre Russell has accumulated 222 runs in nine matches for KKR, averaging 31.7. His right-arm fast bowling has also been impressive, claiming 16 wickets with an average of 17.3 per match.

5. Varun Chakaravarthy:

A key leg-break googly bowler for KKR, Varun Chakaravarthy has taken 20 wickets in 13 matches, sporting an average of 19.7.

6. Pat Cummins:

The right-arm fast bowler for SRH has been a consistent performer, with 17 wickets in 15 matches at an average of 32.2.

7. Mitchell Starc:

A left-arm fast bowler for KKR, Mitchell Starc has claimed 15 wickets in 12 matches, averaging 28.7.

8. Heinrich Klaasen:

The right-handed batter and wicketkeeper for SRH, Heinrich Klaasen has scored 463 runs in 14 matches, averaging 42.1 per match.