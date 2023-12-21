Jharkhand wicketkeeper-batter Robin Minz hit jackpot at the Indian Premier League (IPL) Players Auction earlier this week as he was bought buy Gujarat Titans for Rs 3.6 crore. The 21-year-old, who had a base price of Rs 20 lakh, garnered significant attention from various franchises, leading to a bidding war that ultimately saw him joining the 2022 champions. Robin, who hails from Jharkhand's Gumla district, grew up idolising former India captain MS Dhoni, who will be leading Chennai Super Kings during IPL 2024.

Now, Robin's father Francis Xavier Minz, who works as a security guard at Ranchi airport, has narrated a story involving Dhoni.

Francise revealed that Dhoni, who also hails from Jharkhand, promised him that if other franchises don't show interest in buying Robin, CSK will go for the promising wicketkeeper-batter.

"I had met Dhoni at the airport recently. He told me Francisji koi nahi lega toh hum le lenge. (If no one picks him, we will)," Robin's father told the Indian Express in an interview.

"A CISF jawan came to me, hugged me saying, 'Arrey Francis sir, aap toh crorepati ban gaye' (You have become a millionaire)," he further revealed.

Notably, Minz underwent trials with various franchises, including Mumbai Indians, Lucknow Supergiants, Delhi Capitals, and Kolkata Knight Riders. Despite going unsold in the IPL 2023 auction, Minz secured a significant payday in this edition.

He might make his IPL debut in the upcoming season. The competition for a spot in the playing XI will likely involve Minz and the experienced Indian keeper Wriddhiman Saha.

In the lead-up to the bidding war in Dubai, Minz garnered attention during the mock auction, with former India cricketer Robin Uthappa describing him as the 'left-handed Kieron Pollard.'

This endorsement adds to Minz's profile as a promising player.

His inclusion in the Gujarat Titans squad reflects the franchise's long-term vision for the Jharkhand cricketer, indicating confidence in his potential and contributions to the team's success.

