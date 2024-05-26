Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are set to lock horns in the Final of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. This high-stakes encounter will take place at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, on Sunday. The match is scheduled to begin at 07:30 PM IST and both teams will be looking to dominate in this iconic venue. The MA Chidambaram Stadium, known for its challenging pitch conditions and passionate crowd, has been a tough battleground for both KKR and SRH.

Sunrisers Hyderabad have played 11 matches at this venue, managing to win just two while losing eight. This record highlights their struggle to adapt to the conditions in Chennai.

Meanwhile, Kolkata Knight Riders have participated in 14 matches at the same ground, securing only four wins and suffering 10 losses. Both teams will be eager to improve their records and gain an edge in this crucial match.

Average Score

Analysing the average scores at the MA Chidambaram Stadium provides insight into the batting performances of both teams.

SRH have an average score of 155 runs in T20 matches at this venue. This relatively low average indicates the challenges their batters have faced on the slow and turning track of Chennai.

On the other hand, KKR also have a similar average score of 156 runs at the same venue, suggesting a slightly better adaptation to the pitch conditions.

Advertisement

Highest Score

When it comes to the highest scores at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, SRH's best performance came in 2021 when they scored 177/5 in 20 overs against Kolkata Knight Riders. Despite this strong performance, they lost the match by 10 runs.

KKR, meanwhile, achieved their highest total at this venue in 2018, scoring an impressive 202/6 in 20 overs against Chennai Super Kings. However, they too ended up on the losing side, with CSK winning by five wickets.

Lowest Score

Advertisement

The lowest scores at the MA Chidambaram Stadium also reflect the challenges both teams have faced. SRH recorded their lowest total of 134/10 against Chennai Super Kings in 2024, suffering a heavy defeat by 78 runs. This match underscored the difficulties SRH has had in tackling CSK's spin-heavy attack on their home turf.

KKR v SRH T20 Record at MA Chidambaram Stadium

Interestingly, despite the number of matches both teams have played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, KKR and SRH have only faced each other once at this venue in the IPL which the former won by 10 runs. This upcoming match will be the second time these two teams go head-to-head at this stadium, adding an extra layer of intrigue and anticipation.

Conclusion

As KKR and SRH prepare to face off in this crucial IPL 2024 Final, the historical records and statistics from the MA Chidambaram Stadium will weigh heavily on their strategies. Both teams have struggled at this venue, but with that coveted IPL trophy in mind, they will be determined to overcome their past performances. Fans can expect a thrilling encounter as both teams look to rewrite their records and advance to another IPL title win.