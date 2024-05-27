As Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) clinched the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 title, former Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indian batter Ambati Rayudu found another reason to take as swipe at Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Rayudu, who has been trolling the Bengaluru franchise relentlessly since their IPL 2024 exit, took a fresh swipe, saying it's not the Orange Cap that wins a team the title but collective performances. It was Virat who raced away with the top-scorer's title this year, aggregating over 700 runs bus his team was knocked out in the Eliminator by Rajasthan Royals.

"Congratulations to the KKR team for really standing up for stalwarts like Narine, Russell and Starc and also contribute their share in the team's win. That's how a team wins the IPL. We have seen this over the years. It's not the Orange Cap that wins you the IPL but it is the contributions like 300 runs each (of many players)," Rayudu said in a chat on Star Sports.

Rayudu even suggested that Virat should lower his standards as other batters in the team feel pressured string to match the contributions of the India great.

"Virat Kohli is a stalwart and a legend there in the team. He sets so high standards which puts pressure on the youngsters to emulate him. So, Virat needs to lower his standards a bit so that the youngsters can be in a good state of mind in the dressing room," Rayudu stressed.

Even a few days ago, Rayudu called out the poor management by RCB's bosses, saying they prefer individual milestones over team titles. Such an approach by the management is the reason why RCB haven't won a title in 17 seasons, stressed Rayudu.

"My heart truly goes out to all the rcb supporters who have passionately supported the team over the years. If only the management and the leaders had the teams interests ahead of individual milestones .. rcb would have won multiple titles. Just remember how many fantastic players have been let go off. Force your management to bring players who will put teams interests first. A great new chapter can start from the mega auction," Rayudu had said in a post on social media.

While Kohli has been consistently delivering runs to RCB over the years, he hasn't enjoyed the required support from the other end of the pitch. Even the franchise's bowling department has historically struggled to produce consistency.