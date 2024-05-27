English players' departure from the Indian Premier League ahead of the playoffs dented their franchises' hopes of doing well in the decisive stage of the league. Though international cricket is priority for every cricket board in the world, former England captain Michael Vaughan doesn't think a series against Pakistan would lead to better preparation for the T20 World Cup 2024. Vaughan, giving his blunt verdict on the England board's decision to call back their players from the IPL, feels the likes of Jos Buttler, Phil Salt, Will Jacks, etc. would've benefitted more from playing in India.

"I think you're going to miss the trick by sending all their players home. You know, I think Will Jacks, Phil Salt, Jos Butler, in particular, playing in the IPL in the eliminators, pressure, crowd, expectation. I would argue that playing here is better preparation than playing a T20 game against Pakistan," Vaughan said in Club Praire podcast.

"I'm all for international cricket, but now and again, this tournament in particular, it's so exposed to pressure. These players are under a huge amount of pressure from fans, owners, and social media. It's massive. I just felt particularly those two, and Butler, probably not as much, but I still think he could have stayed here," Vaughan said.

The likes of Buttler, Jacks and Salt were all part of IPl franchises who progressed to the playoffs. Vaughan feels Jacks and Salt, considering their experience, would've defenitely benefitted more from playing the IPL.

"But Will Jacks and Phil Salt, I think they'd have been better prepared staying here playing in the IPL, then going back to head and let's play a game," Vaughan concluded.

Pakistan were no match for England in the first T20I, with Buttler's men securing a 23-run win in the opening contest on Saturday. While Buttler was named the Player of the Match for his 84, Jacks and Salt didn't deliver much with the bat.