Match 70 of the Indian Premier League, 2024, has Rajasthan Royals taking on Kolkata Knight Riders. The match will be played at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati, on May 19 at 07:30 PM IST.

Date: May 19, 2024

Time: 07:30 PM IST

Venue: Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati

RR vs KKR, Match Preview

Rajasthan Royals have played 13 matches and are ranked second on the points table with 16 points. Kolkata Knight Riders have also played 12 matches and hold the top spot with 19 points.

In the last match played by Rajasthan Royals against Punjab Kings, Rajasthan lost the match. The top fantasy player for Rajasthan was Riyan Parag who scored 80 fantasy points.

In their last match against Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders won 18 runs. The top fantasy player for Kolkata was Andre Russell who scored 86 fantasy points.

RR vs KKR, Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitch at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati, will allow for good stroke play and the batters will find it easy to bat on the surface. The average first-innings score at this venue in the last 16 matches is 151 runs.

Pace or Spin?

The venue is suited for both pacers and spinners alike.

Weather Report

The temperature is expected to be around 25 C with 77% humidity. 0.22 m/s winds are expected. There is light rain expected which may affect playing conditions.

RR vs KKR, Head-to-Head

In the 29 matches played between these two teams, Kolkata Knight Riders' batters have earned the most fantasy points for their team, while the bowlers have earned the most fantasy points for Rajasthan Royals.

In their previous encounter earlier this series, Jos Buttler was the Man of the Match as he scored the highest fantasy points for Rajasthan Royals with 154 points while Sunil Narine topped the fantasy points leaderboard for Kolkata Knight Riders with 234 points.

RR vs KKR, Dream11 Top Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Sunil Narine

Sunil Narine is an all-rounder with an average of 106 fantasy points in the last 10 games, a fantasy rating of 10 and can be a good pick for your Dream11 Team. He is a top-order, left-handed batter. In 12 matches, he has scored 461 runs averaging 38.4 per match. Sunil Narine also bowls decently, bowling off-break and in recent matches, he has taken 15 wickets averaging 20.8 per match.

Sanju Samson

Sanju Samson is a fairly consistent player in terms of fantasy points. He has an average of 59 fantasy points in the last 10 games and a fantasy rating of 9.3. He is a top-order, right-handed batter and also keeps wickets. In 13 matches, he has scored 504 runs averaging 56 per match.

Andre Russell

Andre Russell is a safe bet for your Fantasy Team. He has an average of 54 fantasy points in the last 10 games and a fantasy rating of 9.3. He is a right-handed batter. In 12 matches, Russell has scored 222 runs at an average of 31.7 per match. He is also a handy bowler, bowling right-arm fast and in recent matches, he has taken 15 wickets at an average of 17.4 per match.

Riyan Parag

Riyan Parag has an average of 54 fantasy points in the last 10 games, a fantasy rating of 10 and is a fairly consistent player in terms of fantasy points. He is a top-order, right-handed batter. In 13 matches, Parag has scored 531 runs averaging 59 per match.

Varun Chakravarthy

Varun Chakaravarthy is a bowler with an average of 52 fantasy points in the last 10 games, a fantasy rating of 8.8 and is a safe bet for your Dream11 Fantasy Team. He bowls leg-break googly and in 12 matches, he has taken 18 wickets at an average of 20.4.

Sandeep Sharma

Sandeep Sharma is a fairly consistent player in terms of fantasy points. He has an average of 41 fantasy points in the last 10 games and a fantasy rating of 8.9. He bowls right-arm medium and in eight matches, Sandeep has taken 10 wickets at an average of 23.8.

Yuzvendra Chahal

Yuzvendra Chahal is a bowler with an average of 33 fantasy points in the last 10 games, a fantasy rating of 8.4 and can be a good pick for your Dream11 Team. He is a leg-break googly bowler and in 13 matches, he has taken 17 wickets at an average of 27.6.

RR vs KKR, Squads

Rajasthan Royals (RR) Squad: Sanju Samson (c), Trent Boult, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jos Buttler, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sandeep Sharma, Donovan Ferreira, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Navdeep Saini, Avesh Khan, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Nandre Burger, Riyan Parag, Tanush Kotian, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Kuldeep Sen, Dhruv Jurel, Abid Mushtaq, Shubham Dubey and Kunal Singh Rathore.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Squad: Shreyas Iyer (c), Manish Pandey, Mitchell Starc, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Dushmantha Chameera, KS Bharat, Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Venkatesh Iyer, Phil Salt, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Sherfane Rutherford, Varun Chakravarthy, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Chetan Sakariya, Vaibhav Arora, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Harshit Rana, Sakib Hussain and Suyash Sharma.

RR vs KKR, Dream11 Team

Wicket-Keeper: Sanju Samson

Batters: Riyan Parag, Shreyas Iyer and Venkatesh Iyer

All-Rounders: Ravichandran Ashwin, Sunil Narine and Andre Russell

Bowlers: Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Yuzvendra Chahal and Sandeep Sharma

Captain: Sunil Narine

Vice-Captain: Sanju Samson