The race for the IPL 2024 playoffs is heating with two remaining spots up for grabs. So far, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) have booked their spots as two of the top four teams in the league phase. That leaves five teams - Chennai Super Kings, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, SunRisers Hyderabad, Delhi Capitals, and Lucknow Super Giants - fighting for the remaining two spots. KKR currently top the table with 19 points from 13 matches, and could consolidate their place at the summit if they beat RR in their last league match. RR, on the other hand, aren't assured of a top two finish just yet.

They need to win against KKR or hope SRH lose one of their remaining two matches.

Who will join KKR in top two?

As things stand, KKR have 19 points with RR and SRH second and third on 16 and 14 points respectively.

However, SRH have two matches remaining against Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings, with the latter teams already out of playoffs contention.

If SRH lose against GT on Thursday it will not only boost RR's hopes of finishing in the top two, but also benefit RCB and CSK.

Can RCB and CSK both qualify for playoffs?

Having said that, RCB and CSK face off in a virtual knockout game on Saturday, and the losing team might not make it to the playoffs if SRH beat GT on Thursday.

RCB have 12 points from 13 matchs while CSK have 14 points from as many outings. RCB need to beat CSK and hope their Net Run Rate is higher than the defending champions in order to qualify for the playoffs.

If SRH lose to GT on Thursday, they will be under a lot of pressure heading into their final game on Sunday if RCB beat CSK.

If SRH lose both of their remaining games, the equation will come down to the Net Run Rate of the three teams if CSK lose to RCB.

However, SRH might spoil the party for one of the teams if they win one of their remaining games.

According to IPL 2024's official broadcasters Star Sports, SunRisers Hyderabad have 87.3 percent chance to qualify. It is much more than Chennai Super Kings (72.7 percent) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (39.3 percent). DC have 0.7 percent chance of qualifying while LSG have 0.2 percent chance of qualifying.

How things stand currently between the teams in contention:

3. Chennai Super Kings - 14 points in 13 matches (NRR +0.528)

4. Sunrisers Hyderabad - 14 points in 12 matches (NRR +0.406)

5. Delhi Capitals - 14 points in 14 matches (NRR -0.377)

6. Royal Challengers Bengaluru - 12 points from 13 games (NRR +0.387)

7. Lucknow Super Giants - 12 points from 13 games (NRR -0.787)