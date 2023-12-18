Less than 24 hours remain for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 auction with all the 10 franchises gearing up for to spend over Rs 262 crore combined. A total of 333 players (214 are Indians and 119 are overseas) are expected to go under the hammer, with 77 slots to be filled, out of which there will be 30 foreigners. IPL 2023 runners-up Gujarat Titans have the highest purse remaining - Rs 38.15 crore.

A day before the IPL 2024 auction, several publications including Cricinfo and Cricbuzz reported that the IPL 2024 window will start from March 22 and will go on till May end. The final dates of the IPL 2024 will be announced once the dates for India's general elections are finalised by the Election Commission.

The Cricinfo report added that Australian star pacer Josh Hazlewood will be available for the IPL 2024 only from the first week of May as he and his wife wife Cherina Murphy Christian, are expecting their first child. The fast bowler was released by Royal Challengers Bangalore.

There is a massive interest surrounding the Australian players in the IPL 2024 auction. Mitchell Starc is one player who is expected to have a big pay day.

However, former Indian cricket team captain and coach Anil Kumble feels that Starc may not break the Rs 20 crore mark.

"No, I don't think the Rs 20-crore mark will be breached. This is where I feel in a squad of 25 players, where you have eight overseas players, the purse also needs to be one third for the overseas players. I think that's something that should happen eventually," he told Jio Cinema.

"Otherwise, you will see a lot of disparity at the auction. I know the overseas fans won't be happy with what I am saying, but I think it's important that you look at that to be a benchmark. You have a separate overseas purse, otherwise you will see this disparity of 50%, 60% of the squad where you have options for only four players. With eight India players now part of the playing XI, that will help them, especially in these smaller auctions. There will be the challenge of bridging this gap and you will invariably go to the overseas players."

Former England cricket team captain feels that Shardul Thakur might be the costliest India player in the auction. "As he is an all-rounder, there will be huge interest surrounding him," Morgan said.