The IPL 2024 final is here with Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad looking to end their impressive campaigns on a high. While it has been a pretty straightforward road for KKR who topped the league stage and won their Qualifier 1 match, SRH registered consecutive victories over Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Rajasthan Royals to book their spot in the final. While all eyes are on the high-profile encounter, concerns remain over Cyclone Remal playing a pivotal role in the proceedings.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that a low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal can result into a severe cyclonic storm. The weather system is expected to turn into a depression and the IMD further said that the severe cyclonic storm is expected to reach Bangladesh and West Bengal on May 26. However, as of now, Chennai or other parts of Tamil Nadu are not going to be affected.

The weather on Saturday is expected to be cloudy at times with 10 per cent chances of rain, according to Accuweather. The chances of rain go down to 4 per cent on Sunday with just one per cent of thunderstorms. However, a cloud cover has been predicted for the IPL 2024 final.

SRH produced a brilliant display of bowling after a gritty half-century by Heinrich Klaasen to beat RR comprehensively in Qualifier 2. Impact player Shahbaz Ahmed was the pick of the bowlers with three wickets.

"The boys have been fantastic all season. There's a great vibe in the squad as you can see and the final was the goal at the start of the season and we made it. We knew our strength was our batting and we wouldn't underestimate the experience we have in this squad, it's a dream having Bhuvi, Nattu and Unadkat, makes my job easy," SRH skipper Pat Cummins said after the match.