An intriguing tactical battle awaits the cricketing universe as Kolkata Knight Riders square off against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the final of the Indian Premier League 2024. The master tactician, Gautam Gambhir, has already guided his team to two victories against the Sunrisers this season, and he would be keen to lay the final nail in the coffin in the final on Sunday. For Hyderabad, skipper Pat Cummins's exceptional strategic mind is key to ending the incredible run KKR are on in this IPL. For this high-profile clash, even the BCCI has certain measures in place, just in case rain or another factor looks to dampen the spirits of players and the game's fans.

Is Rain Threat Looming on KKR vs SRH IPL 2024 Final?

According to weather.com, there remains about 47% chance of rain during the day at Chepauk while the chances decrease to around 32% in the evening. Cricket lovers would hope for the evening percentage to decrease even further as the two teams look to find out the name of the IPL 2024 winner today itself.

What Happens If IPL 2024 Final Is Completely Washed Out?

This season, we've already seen a few washed-out contests in the IPL. The first one was the GT vs KKR match at Motera, the second one was being the SRH vs GT match at Uppal. Even the last league game between Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders had to be abandoned. Though there's no immediate threat of remain on the IPL final, the Cyclone Remal could change that. But, if the match is abandoned on Sunday, it would be played on the Reserve Day, on Monday.

The BCCI would hope to have a full 20-over per side action possible if the game gets postponed to the reserve day. But, a 5-over-per-side contest is also enough in case of rain, with Duckworth-Lewis system coming into the picture.

But, if no play is possible on the Reserve Day as well, a scenario that has never taken place in the IPL before, the points table rankings would come into play. In such a case, the Kolkata Knight Riders would go on to lift the IPL trophy, having finished the league stage as the No. 1 side while the Sunrisers Hyderabad had finished second.