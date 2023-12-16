Travis Head has emerged as a popular figure in world cricket over the past few months. Although many Indian fans still associate his name with the Indian team's defeat in the 2023 ODI World Cup, all that could change very soon. The Indian Premier League (IPL) mini-auction is just around the corner, and now franchise cricket will reign supreme. Head will be hot property at the auction given his exploits in the knockout stages of the World Cup.

Head's aggression and ability to play according to the conditions make him an ideal pick for the IPL. He has also shown good application under Indian conditions where batters have to wait out the initial spell before batting becomes easier.

The left-hander had a weakness against short-pitched deliveries earlier, but he has overcome that in recent times. In the recent T20I series against India, he showed what a dangerous customer he could be if allowed to get his eye in. Undoubtedly, this has put his name right up there on the IPL franchises' wish list.

World Cup Exploits

Cricket Australia and the team management showed tremendous faith in Travis Head's ability during the 2023 ODI World Cup. Head was recovering from a fractured left hand but was still picked as a part of Australia's squad. The selectors knew what a force he could be in the limited-overs format. He was given back his place at the top of the order on his recovery, even though it would change the team's balance.

Advertisement

Head justified this faith by scoring two match-winning knocks in the semi-final and the final of the event. He was the man of the match on both occasions. This also showcased his big-match temperament.

Head can rise to the occasion in big tournaments, making him an asset for any IPL team.

Past IPL Record

Head made his IPL debut for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the age of 22. He played just three matches for the side in the 2016 season, scoring 54 runs overall. His big break came in the following season when he became a regular for the side. He played seven matches in 2017 and scored 151 runs at an average of 30.2.

Advertisement

His innings against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) stood out in that season. Batting first, RCB lost three quick wickets and were 34/3. Head stepped up for the side and scored an unbeaten 75, taking the team to a respectable 158/6. His innings consisted of just 47 balls with three fours and five sixes. Head kept rotating the scoreboard when the pressure was on, and went all out in the last couple of overs.

Even after his impressive performance, Head would take no further part in the IPL after the 2017 season.

Teams that Could Target Travis Head

Travis Head will be a sought-after opener at the mini-auction. He is a left-handed opener, giving teams the option of playing a right-hander at the other end to upset the opening bowlers' rhythm. His aggression could also benefit teams that have slower but more prolific run-scorers in the middle-order.

RCB will be keen to get Head back into their fold. Head's aggressive approach at the top will allow Virat Kohli to drop back down to his preferred spot at No.3. Kohli can then continue to gather runs like he did at the World Cup, without having to worry too much about going aggressive in the middle overs.

Head will also be a good candidate for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). The franchise struggled in IPL 16 with their opening combination. Mayank Agarwal was not in the best form, while Abhishek Sharma looked uncomfortable facing the new ball. Head could be just what the doctor ordered for the side.

KKR could also be front runners when it comes to bidding for Head. They are looking to restructure their side under Shreyas Iyer's leadership and let go of several players from last season. Head's inclusion will be a good step towards a fresh start.