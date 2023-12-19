Gujarat Titans secured the services of Robin Minz, a promising tribal cricketer from Jharkhand, in the IPL 2024 auction held in Dubai on Tuesday. The 21-year-old, with a base price of Rs 20 lakh, garnered significant attention from various franchises, leading to a competitive bidding scenario that ultimately saw him joining the Gujarat Titans. Known for his big-hitting abilities, Minz is a left-handed batter and a devoted fan of MS Dhoni. His cricketing journey is guided by the experienced coach Chanchal Bhattacharya, who also mentored the former Indian captain.

Originally hailing from the Gumla district in Jharkhand, Minz came into the spotlight when noticed by the Mumbai Indians, who facilitated his training in the United Kingdom.

Presently residing in the Namkum area of Ranchi, Jharkhand's capital, Minz, despite not yet representing the state in the Ranji Trophy, has been part of Jharkhand's U19 and U25 teams.

His father, a retired army personnel, now works as a guard at the Birsa Munda Airport in Ranchi, and Minz shares his home with his two sisters.

In addition to Mumbai Indians, Minz underwent trials with various franchises, including Lucknow Supergiants, Delhi Capitals, and Kolkata Knight Riders. Despite going unsold in the IPL 2023 auction, Minz secured a significant payday in this edition.

He might make his IPL debut in the upcoming season. The competition for a spot in the playing XI will likely involve Minz and the experienced Indian keeper Wriddhiman Saha.

In the lead-up to the bidding war in Dubai, Minz garnered attention during the mock auction, with former India cricketer Robin Uthappa describing him as the 'left-handed Kieron Pollard.'

This endorsement adds to Minz's profile as a promising player.

His inclusion in the Gujarat Titans squad reflects the franchise's long-term vision for the Jharkhand cricketer, indicating confidence in his potential and contributions to the team's success.