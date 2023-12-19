The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 player auction is all set to take place on December 19 in Dubai. A total of 333 cricketers will go under the hammer. 214 of which are Indians and 119 are overseas players of which 2 are from associate nations. The list has 116 capped players, 215 uncapped players and 2 players from associate nations. Gujarat Titans will enter the auction with the highest remaining purse while Lucknow Super Giants have the lowest money left for the event.

Here is a look at the remaining purse of all the 10 franchises - Gujarat Titans (Rs 38.15 crore), Sunrisers Hyderabad (Rs 34 crore), Kolkata Knight Riders (Rs 32.7 crore), Chennai Super Kings (Rs 31.4 crore), Punjab Kings (Rs 29.1 crore), Delhi Capitals (Rs 28.95 crore), Royal Challengers Bangalore (Rs 23.25 crore), Mumbai Indians (Rs 17.75 crore), Rajasthan Royals (Rs 14.5 crore) and Lucknow Super Giants (Rs 13.15 crore).

Before the mini-auction in Dubai begins, let's have a look at one lesser-known rule - the silent tie-breaker bid.

What is a silent tie-breaker bid?

With the franchises having small purse remaining, chances are high that two or more sides could end up on a tied bid for a player and fail to go further due to lack of fund. In this case, the tie-breaker bid will be brought in action to decide the side who will bag the services of the player.

How does the silent tie-breaker bid work?

The franchises, who put a joint final bid for a certain player, will have to submit a silent written bid on a form. The side that promises to pay a higher amount in it will acquire the services of the player. The money promised by the franchise on the form would be paid by them to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). This amount will be in addition to the final bid made by the franchise for the player. However, the amount paid by the franchise to the BCCI would not affect its salary cap.

If the tie-breaker bids from the franchises are equal, the process will be repeated until a winner is decided.

Has the tie-breaker bid ever been used in IPL auctions?

In the 2010 IPL auction, Kieron Pollard and Shane Bond were sold to Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders respectively through the tie-breaker bid.

In the 2012 auction, Chennai Super Kings secured the services of Ravindra Jadeja through this method.