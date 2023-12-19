The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 auction is almost here. The roster for the IPL 2024 auction features 333 cricketers scheduled to go under the gavel in Dubai on Tuesday. Out of 333 players, 214 are Indians and 119 are overseas players of which 2 players are from associate nations. The total capped players are 116, uncapped players are 215 and 2 from associate nations. A maximum of 77 slots are now available with up to 30 being slotted for overseas players. INR 2 crore is the highest reserve price with 23 players choosing to be slotted in the highest bracket. 13 players are in the auction list with a base price of INR 1.5 crore.

There is much intrigue on who the costliest player will be in the IPL 2024 auction. With the presence of Australian stars like Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Travis Head among others, there is bound to be huge interest for the players. Former SunRisers coach Tom Moody, under whom the side won the 2016 IPL, has given some interesting predictions for the IPL auction.

"Steve Smith, I don't think, will get picked up in the auction this year. Secondly, Mitchell Starc will break the all-time auction record which is currently held by Sam Curran for Rs 18.50 crore. I think he will go beyond that," Moody told ESPNCricinfo.

The former Australian cricketer who also served as head coach of the Sri Lankan men's cricket team in the past, Tamil Nadu cricketer Shahrukh Khan, could join the Chennai Super Kings.

"Shahrukh Khan, I think, will be picked up by CSK, and it won't be too far from what he had been released for by Punjab Kings, which was around Rs 9 crore. Gujarat Titans will have the largest purse remaining after the auction. And finally, the World Cup will have significant impact on the players picked. They are likely to have big payday."

Going into the IPL 2024 Auction, 2023 runner-up Gujarat Titans have the biggest purse of Rs 38.15 crore, whereas Sunrisers Hyderabad, which finished last in the 2023, have Rs 34 crore remaining. Kolkata Knight Riders have Rs 32.7 crore, Chennai Super Kings (Rs 31.4 crore), Punjab Kings (Rs 29.1 crore), Delhi Capitals (Rs 28.95 crore), Royal Challengers Bangalore (Rs 23.25 crore), Mumbai Indians (Rs 17.75 crore), Rajasthan Royals (Rs 14.5 crore), and Lucknow Super Giants (Rs 13.15 crore) are the other teams.