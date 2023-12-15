Rajasthan Royals (RR), after reaching the Indian Premier League (IPL) final in 2022, faced a setback in the 2023 season, finishing fifth on the points table and consequently missing out on the playoffs.

Despite this outcome, the 2008 champions have shown confidence in their existing squad by retaining 17 players. Many of these players were part of the squad that secured the runners-up position in 2022. Given the valuable experience in the squad, RR will avoid the pain of a substantial rebuilding effort, unlike most other teams in the league. The side led by Sanju Samson will have to focus on getting the balance of the squad right if they have to compete for the title this season.

Ahead of the IPL 2024 auction, to be held on December 19 in Dubai, RR opted to release players who failed to have a significant impact in the previous season. The list comprises former England captain Joe Root, West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder and Windies pacer Obed McCoy. Additionally, the released Indian players are KC Cariappa, Murugan Ashwin, Abdul Basith, Akash Vashisht, KM Asif and Kuldeep Yadav.

The Royals traded batter Devdutt Padikkal for pacer Avesh Khan from Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). This move appeared to have strengthened RR's bowling attack.

RR's retained players list for IPL 2024:

Sanju Samson (c & wk),

Jos Buttler

Shimron Hetmyer

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Dhruv Jurel

Riyan Parag

Donovan Ferreira

Kunal Rathore

Ravichandran Ashwin

Kuldeep Sen

Navdeep Saini

Prasidh Krishna

Sandeep Sharma

Trent Boult

Yuzvendra Chahal

Adam Zampa

Avesh Khan (traded from LSG)

Following the release and retention of the players, RR now have a remaining purse of Rs 14.5 crore to bolster their squad when the franchises convene in Dubai on December 19. This remaining amount provides ample flexibility for the Rajasthan-based team to strategically acquire impactful players for their roster.

As per the IPL regulations, each team can have a maximum of 25 players in the squad, with a provision for eight overseas players. The impending auction raises a pivotal question for Sanju Samson and the RR management: which players will they target to fill the available slots, including the three designated for overseas recruits?

RR's strategy for IPL 2024 auction

With the inclusion of Avesh Khan, RR's bowling unit appears to be well-balanced. Alongside Avesh, the team has the likes of New Zealand pacer Trent Boult and Indian bowlers Prasidh Krishna, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Sen and Sandeep Sharma. In the spin department, RR features an experienced ensemble, including Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal and Australia's World Cup-winning leggie Adam Zampa.

In the upcoming auction, RR might look to acquire an all-rounder to reinforce squad depth. New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham will be a potential option for RR in this category. The Kiwi player is listed at a base price of Rs 1.5 crore. Given RR's robust contingent of Indian bowlers, opting for an overseas player in Neesham could provide the team with additional strength in batting and bring variety to their bowling attack.

Should Rajasthan Royals (RR) target an Indian all-rounder in the upcoming auction, two compelling options that align with their requirements are Harshal Patel and Shardul Thakur. Renowned for their match-winning capabilities, both players possess the skill to excel in the death-overs. Mumbai's Shardul Thakur, in particular, has demonstrated the ability to deliver impactful batting when the situation demands. Meanwhile, Harshal Patel is widely regarded as one of the premier death-over bowlers in India. Priced at a base of Rs 2 crore, the addition of either Harshal Patel or Shardul Thakur could significantly enhance the RR squad.

Following the release of Devdutt Padikkal, RR could explore the option of acquiring a batter in the upcoming auction. New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra emerges as a potential target for RR. The southpaw showcased his batting prowess by amassing 578 runs in 10 matches, emerging as the leading run-scorer for New Zealand in the recently concluded ODI World Cup 2023. The young batter also brings the added dimension of left-arm spin to the table, contributing to the team's bowling depth. With a base price of Rs 50 lakh, Rachin Ravindra presents an appealing prospect for RR in terms of both batting proficiency and economic value.

Another potential target for the middle-order batting slot is New Zealander Daryl Mitchell. He exhibited exceptional form in the ODI World Cup 2023, playing a crucial role in New Zealand's journey to the semi-finals. The right-handed batter scored 552 runs in 10 matches. With a base price of Rs 1 crore, Daryl Mitchell stands out as a definite target for RR in the upcoming auction.