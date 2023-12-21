England fast bowler Tom Curran was handed a four-match ban for breaching Cricket Australia's code of conduct during the on-going Big Bash League (BBL). Curran, who is part of the Sydney Sixers squad, was found guilty of 'intimidating the on-field umpire' - a level-3 offence according to the tournament's code of conduct. The incident happened before the start of Sixer's match against Hobart Hurricanes on December 11. According to the media release, Curran was trying to complete a practice run-up when a fourth umpire stopped him from getting onto the pitch and it led to the altercation.

"The umpire took position next to the stumps, blocking Curran from approaching the pitch and gestured to Curran to move away from the pitch," the CA statement stated.

"Curran was seen in the footage gesturing to the umpire to move away from the pitch. Curran then attempted to perform a practice run-up and run at pace straight towards the umpire who stood in the bowling crease facing Curran. The umpire stepped to his right to avoid the risk of collision."

Curran was issued four Suspension Points under clause 2.17 of the CA Code of Conduct.



According to Sydney Sixers, clause 2.17 relates to ‘Intimidation or attempted intimidation of an Umpire or Match Referee whether by language or conduct (including gestures) during a Match.'.

The franchise made it clear that they will be appealing the ban imposed on Curran.

“Tom and the club maintain that Tom did not knowingly or intentionally intimidate a match official, and on legal advice, we will exercise our right to appeal the decision. We will support Tom during this period and look forward to him returning to the field,” Head of Sydney Sixers Rachael Haynes said.