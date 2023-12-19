The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 auction has arrived, with the 10 teams looking to fill a maximum of 77 spots in the bidding war. Over 300 players are up for grabs, with overseas stars like Mitchell Starc, Gerald Coetzee, Rachin Ravindra, etc. headlining the event. Among the Indians, Shardul Thakur, Shahrukh Khan, Manish Pandey, etc. are some of the players who are likely to be on the radar of multiple franchises. Ahead of the IPL 2024 auction, a total of 332 players have been registered for the big event. At first, an enormous of 1166 players submitted their names for the auction but the franchises decided to go with 332 cricketers and let go 834 players.

Out of 332 players that are up for grabs, 214 are Indians and the rest of the cricketers are foreigners. Meanwhile, 116 have already taken part in the extravagant T20 tournament. On the other hand, 215 cricketers are in the uncapped category

Franchises are coming into the bidding war with lots of cash in their purse. Chennai Super Kings (Rs 3 1.4 crores), Mumbai Indians (Rs17.75 crores), Royal Challengers Bangalore (Rs 23.25 crore), Kolkata Knight Riders (Rs 32.7 crores), Gujarat Titans (Rs 38.15 crores), Sunrisers Hyderabad (Rs 34 crores), Delhi Capitals (Rs 28.95 crores), Punjab Kings ( Rs 29.1 crores), Lucknow Super Giants (Rs 13.15 crore) and Rajasthan Royals (Rs 14.5 crores) will spend their remaining amount to fill their last slots in their squad.

Here are the live streaming and live broadcast details of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 auction:

Where will the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 auction be held?

Advertisement

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 auction will be held in Dubai.

When will the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 auction be held?

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 auction will be held on Tuesday, December 19.

At what time will the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 auction start?

Advertisement

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 auction will start at 1:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 auction?

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 auction will be broadcast on Star Sports channels.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 auction?

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 auction will be streamed on the Jio Cinema App.

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)