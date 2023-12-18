The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 player auction is all set to take place on December 19 in Dubai. A total of 333 cricketers are set to go under the hammer in the auction that is taking place ahead of the 17th season of the cash-rich tournament. Out of 333 players, 214 are Indians and 119 are overseas players of which 2 are from associate nations. The list has 116 capped players, 215 uncapped players and 2 players from associate nations.

It is worth noting that a maximum of 77 slots are now available with up to 30 being slotted for overseas players. INR 2 crore is the highest base price with 23 players choosing to be slotted in that bracket. 13 players are in the auction list with a base price of INR 1.5 crore.

Here is the complete list of players with their respective base price -

In one of the biggest moves in the Indian Premier League history, Mumbai Indians appointed Hardik Pandya as their captain, replacing Rohit Sharma. The move put an end to Rohit's 10-year old reign as MI's captain. The team won a joint-highest five IPL titles under him.

The decision of captaincy change was met with mixed reactions. While some fans were happy with the change, some were left disappointed.

It is worth noting that Mumbai Indians had traded Hardik Pandya from Gujarat Titans in an all-cash deal last month. Meanwhile, the side traded Cameron Green to Royal Challengers Bangalore in an all-cash deal.

A total of 174 players were retained by the teams while 81 players were released. While Kolkata Knight Riders released the most number of players, it was Royal Challengers Bangalore who added the most money to their auction purse after releasing three massive signings - Wanindu Hasaranga, Josh Hazlewood and Harshal Patel.

Gujarat Titans will enter the auction with the highest remaining purse while Lucknow Super Giants have the lowest money left for the event. Here's a look at the remaining purses for all the IPL franchises after retaining their core players -

Gujarat Titans (Rs 38.15 crore), Sunrisers Hyderabad (Rs 34 crore), Kolkata Knight Riders (Rs 32.7 crore), Chennai Super Kings (Rs 31.4 crore), Punjab Kings (Rs 29.1 crore), Delhi Capitals (Rs 28.95 crore), Royal Challengers Bangalore (Rs 23.25 crore), Mumbai Indians (Rs 17.75 crore), Rajasthan Royals (Rs 14.5 crore) and Lucknow Super Giants (Rs 13.15 crore).