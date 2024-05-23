The resurgence of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2024 will definitely go down as one of the biggest success stories in the history of the tournament. Starting the season with seven defeats in eight matches, the Faf du Plessis-led side showed determination and made a solid comeback ton win six games on trot. Resulting which, RCB knocked out five-time champions Chennai Super Kings from the race and became the fourth and final team to enter the Playoffs. RCB are now hoping to see their side going into the final as they made their last appearance back in 2016.

Many fans still lament the heartbreak of 2016, when a red-hot RCB lost in the summit clash by just eight runs against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Recently, former all-rounder Shane Watson, who was also a part of Team RCB in 2016, apologized to the fans for not performing well in the final.

Shane Watson attended a university event where the crowd chanted "RCB, RCB, RCB," and Watto's reactions were priceless.



- The RCB fandom is truly extraordinary. #RCBvsRRpic.twitter.com/IPmQvD0rZO — Shamim. (@ShamimCricSight) May 21, 2024

"To all the RCB fans here tonight, I need to profusely apologize. The reason why I need to apologize profusely to RCB fans is because of the 2016 IPL final at the Chinnaswamy Stadium," Watson told university students in Bengaluru.

"I was prepared as well as I could. I was hoping to perform my very very best, but I had one of the worst performances when it comes to the bowling perspective in the final. And I most probably cost RCB winning that IPL," he added.

In the final, Watson proved to be really expensive for RCB as he conceded a whopping total of 61 runs in just four overs. Resulting which, SRH posted a total of 208/7 in 20 overs.

In the chase, RCB got a blistering start with openers Chris Gayle and Virat Kohli stitching a massive 114-run partnership. However, that wasn't enough as SRH bowlers made a solid comeback and restricted RCB to 200/7.

Watson's disappointing show even continued with the bat as he only scored only 11 runs off 9 balls.

Talking about IPL 2024, RCB are all set to face Rajasthan Royals in the Eliminator match on Wednesday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.