Former Mumbai Indians pacer Mitchell McClenaghan questioned the run-out dismissal of Rajasthan Royals (RR) batter Dhruv Jurel during the IPL 2024 Eliminator against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Wednesday. The incident happened on the first ball of the 14th over when Cameron Green inflicted the run out after a bullet throw by Virat Kohli from deep midwicket. It was a crucial moment in the game as Jurel's dismissal tilted the game in favour of RCB momentarily. The third umpire took his time to make a decision before finally giving Jurel his marching orders.

While Kohli and Green were praised by the fans and commentators, McClenaghan questioned the decision made by the third umpire, questioning if the laws of the game have changed.

"Always thought you had to have the ball held in your hand to cause a runout... have the rules changed?," McClenaghan wrote in a post on X.

McClenaghan backed his claim by sharing a screenshot of the rule book.

"The wicket is broken fairly if a bail is completely removed from the top of the stumps, or a stump is struck out of the ground by a fielder with his hand or arm, providing that the ball is held in the hand or hands so used, or in the hand of the arm so used," the rule stated.

Jurel's dismissal, however, turned out to be a minor hiccup in RR's chase as Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer and Rovman Powell played handy cameos to steer them home.

The win saw RR helped them to reach the Qualifier 2 and also knock RCB out of the tournament.

RR will take on SRH on Friday for a place in the final against Kolkata Knight Riders.