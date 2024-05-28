Kolkata Knight Riders clinched the IPL 2024 title after defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad in the summit clash by eight wickets. Asked to bat first, SRH had a horrendous day as they were bundled out for 113 with Andre Russell and Mitchell Starc scalping three and two wickets respectively. Later, KKR chased down the target in just 10.3 overs and lifted their third IPL trophy. After the victory, celebrations began in camp KKR but the mood was exactly opposite in camp SRH as their owner Kavya Maran could not hide tears.

Kavya, who always supported SRH with a beautiful smile on her face, left many hearts broken with her crying face.

As soon the video of her crying went viral on social media, many memes started circulating. However, few fans shared some posts, apologizing her for SRH's defeat.

"They bowled fantastically. Unfortunately, old mate Starcy turned it on again. Not enough tonight, totally outplayed. You hope you get a few boundaries away but they bowled fantastically well, didn't really give us anything. Similar to last week in Ahmedabad where they bowled really well, so full credit. It was a bit of a tricky wicket. If we got 160, it would have felt we were in the game. Didn't feel like a 200+ wicket," said SRH skipper Pat Cummins after the heartbreaking loss.

"Great season. It was fantastic, hadn't worked with many of the guys before at all. It was a real pleasure to work with some of the older, experienced guys like Bhuvi. Bhuvi, Nattu, Jaydev were great and lots of young talent throughout. Really great squad, the support staff were amazing, had a great couple of months. We play a lot over here in India but it's normally a sea of blue," he added.