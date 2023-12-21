MS Dhoni is currently the joint most successful skipper in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL) with five trophies with Chennai Super Kings. Dhoni's captaincy skills have helped him achieve huge heights in his cricketing career and fans hail him as a 'gamechanger' due to his leadership ability. In a recent event, a fan of Royal Challengers Bangalore requested him to support the franchise win their first ever IPL title and in response, Dhoni came up with a response that left everyone in splits.

"You know. They are a very good team. Also, what you need to see is that everything does not go according to plan. All 10 teams in the IPL, if they have full players, are very strong teams. The problem arises if you are missing a few players due to injury. So, they are a very good team, and everyone has a fair chance in the IPL. As of now, I have so many things to worry about on my own team. I would like to wish every team all the best, but I can't do much as of now. Imagine me coming out of the way to support or help another team. How would our fans feel? How would you feel?" Dhoni replied.

MS Dhoni's response when one of the RCB fan asked Dhoni to come and support RCB to win a title.



Meanwhile, during a press conference at the IPL 2024 auction, Chennai Super Kings head coach Stephen Fleming said that CSK have had succession plans for Dhoni for the past 10 years but he continues to lead the team with as much enthusiasm as ever.

"We've had succession plans for MS for about 10 years. It is going to be a talking point., but he is as engaged and as enthusiastic as I have seen him for a while. While that passion is there for the team and franchise, we'll roll on," Fleming said in response to the question.

(With PTI inputs)