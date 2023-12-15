IPL 2024 mini auctions are just around the corner and all the franchises are ready to strengthen their squads for the upcoming season. A total of 333 players will be going under the hammers, out of which, 214 are Indians and 119 are overseas players and two are from associate nations. A maximum of 77 slots are now available with up to 30 being slotted for overseas players. The fans are eagerly waiting to witness the bidding war for the likes of Mitchell Starc, Rachin Ravindra, and Travis Head, after their heroics at the ODI World Cup 2023.

Former India skipper Sunil Gavaskar stated all the franchises will be having their eyes on Australia skipper Pat Cummins, as he brings all-round qualities with him to the team.

“I think there will be tremendous interest in Pat Cummins. Don't forget when he played for KKR, he got the fastest fifty at one stage. So he can play as a batter as well, apart from the fact that he's one of the best bowlers that the game has seen. I think he would be the one that will attract the most interest from all the franchises,” Gavaskar told Star Sports.

Apart from Gavaskar, former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar also rooted for the Australian skipper and stated that he can also be a good option for captaincy.

"Pat Cummins would be a great addition on a pitch with where, you know most bowlers struggle. He has got that X factor and out of the box thinking, you know, just something of a wild card. A couple of teams looking for leadership, different leadership. SunRisers Hyderabad with Aiden Markram, Punjab Kings with Shikhar Dhawan. So Pat Cummins recent performance as a leader as well could maybe get the attention of a few team owners as well. Unlikely to happen, but can't rule that out," he added.

The IPL 2024 auctions will be held on December 19 in Mumbai.