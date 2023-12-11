As the Indian Premier League (IPL) Auction 2024, set to be conducted on December 19 in Dubai, all eyes will be on MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings (CSK). While the IPL 2024 season is expected to get underway in March next year, CSK's title defence kicks off with the auction itself. With other title rivals certain to strengthen their squad, the Chennai outfit must get the balance of their squad right for the upcoming campaign if they are to retain their crown.

Heading into the 2024 IPL Season, the Super Kings have already released some big names like Ben Stokes, Ambati Rayudu, Dwayne Pretorius and Kyle Jamieson. Fringe players like Sisanda Magala, Bhagath Varma, Akash Singh and Subhranshu Senapati have also been released, leaving CSK with a list of 19 retained players.

CSK's retained players list for IPL 2024:

MS Dhoni (captain and wicket-keeper) Moeen Ali Deepak Chahar Devon Conway (wicket-keeper) Tushar Deshpande Shivam Dube Ruturaj Gaikwad Rajvardhan Hangargekar Ravindra Jadeja Ajay Mandal Mukesh Choudhary Matheesha Pathirana Ajinkya Rahane Shaik Rasheed Mitchell Santner Simarjeet Singh Nishant Sindhu Prashant Solanki Maheesh Theekshana

This leaves CSK above the team floor limit of 18 and with a purse of 31.4 crore INR to strengthen their squad at the IPL 2024 mini-auction in Dubai and enough financial muscle to flex to go for the big-money players they want.

With a maximum of six slots left to fill in the squad, the big question that crops up is who will MS Dhoni and the CSK management target at the upcoming auction?

CSK's strategy for IPL 2024 auction

CSK has been known for making bold moves at IPL auctions and more often than not, their gambles have paid off.

Turn the clock back to the inaugural IPL Auction back in 2008, Chennai Super Kings pulled off a masterstroke of a move. Not succumbing to the allure of an icon player, CSK opted to safeguard their purse for a then-record bid of US$ 1.5 million for one MS Dhoni and the rest, as they say, is history.

Advertisement

Dhoni would go on to lead the team to 10 finals in CSK's 14 seasons, winning five IPL titles in the process - the joint-most alongside Mumbai Indians, who have played all 16 seasons.

CSK have managed to retain the entirety of their regular starting XI from the IPL 2023 - their last title-winning season - barring for the experienced Ambati Rayadu, who retired after last season's final.

Rayadu played all 16 of CSK's matches in IPL 2023 and replacing the seasoned campaigner in the middle order will be MS Dhoni's top priority in the pre-season.

Fortunately for CSK, there'll be plenty of options available. While Kiwi duo of Rachin Ravindra and Daryl Mitchell, both of whom are coming off impressive campaigns at the 2023 World Cup, are potent options from the overseas list, the likes of Manish Pandey, Shahrukh Khan and Karun Nair will be on the cards if CSK decides to go the domestic player route to fill in Rayadu's shoes.

Advertisement

Shahrukh Khan, who has been released by Punjab Kings, presents a particularly interesting case. CSK bid a whopping 8.75 crores for the Tamil Nadu batter before finally conceding him to PBKS for 9.00 crores at the IPL 2022 auction.

CSK has a track record for going back for players they have missed at auctions and Khan being a Chennai-native also adds some added incentive for the CSK management to make the move materialise.

Daryl Mitchell, too, presents an interesting choice due to his ability to contribute as a sixth bowler. Furthermore, Dwayne Pretorius and Kyle Jamieson's departure also leaves space for a fast-bowling all-rounder in the squad. Mitchell, however, won't come cheap after his World Cup exploits.

Last season, the lack of a specialist pace bowler in the death overs hurt CSK in certain matches and Dhoni will be eager to plug the hole. Additionally, the Men in Yellow can also do with a little more firepower in their pace battery.

Deepak Chahar and Matheesha Pathirana did exceptionally well last season for CSK with the new ball but the former's injury record and the latter's inexperience will be a reason for concern.

Shardul Thakur and Josh Hazlewood, both former CSK players, can both be ideal answers and will be available to bid for at the maximum base price of INR 2 crore. Thakur was CSK's top wicket-taker during their title win in 2021. Harshal Patel may be another player the CSK strategists will be looking into considering his record in the IPL.

Aussie speedster Mitchell Starc is expected to attract the big bids from multiple teams and may present an interesting option should CSK decide to splurge big to rope in a proven match-winner.

CSK may have done well even without Ben Stokes' services last season but having a proven match-winner in the squad is a luxury very few teams will pass up on if the option presents itself.

The likes of Rachin Ravindra and Travis Head may also get a look in if CSK decides to bolster what alr