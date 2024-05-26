The Rajasthan Royals started the IPL 2024 on a high note as they went on unbeaten for several matches. However, the Sanju Samson-led franchise saw a dip in form that saw them losing four matches on the trot. Though the side beat RCB in the Eliminator, RR lost quite tamely to SunRisers Hyderabad in the Qualifier 2. It was yet again a season of 'so close, yet so far' for RR.

With the IPL 2024 edition coming to a close on Sunday, the RR posted an image of its entire squad with the caption 'Halla Bol, Forever". The 'Royals of '24' as the photo is being called, has, however, been brutally trolled. The reason is the image R Ashwin, who is sitting on the left side. The photo of Ashwin looks photoshopped.

you thought we wouldn't notice pic.twitter.com/KjcQKbWC2E — sohom (@AwaaraHoon) May 26, 2024

Ashwin Anna after checking his Biceps in the pic pic.twitter.com/DtD9Bb4TVM — Gaurav Gulati (@gulatiLFC) May 26, 2024

RR Editor thought nobody would notice pic.twitter.com/z1CHPm52QZ — Mustafa Moudi (@Mustafamoudi) May 26, 2024

Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson had a good show in IPL 2024. On the captaincy front, he led the side to Qualifier 2 where they lost to SunRisers Hyderabad by 36 runs. Meanwhile, as a batter, Samson scored 531 runs at an average of 48.27 and strike rate of 153.47. However, he failed to showcase his glamour in the Qualifier 2 and lost his wicket for 10 runs off 11 balls in the game in Chennai during RR's chase of 176.

Samson pulled a flat length delivery of Abhishek Sharma to the right of long-on fielder Aiden Markram, who did not make any mistake.

Former India cricketer, Sunil Gavaskar was left fuming over the dismissal while speaking on Star Sports as quoted by Sportskeeda. He questioned the player's shot selection.

"What's the use of scoring 500 runs if you can't win your team the match or title? Everyone got out while playing glamorous shots. Why has Samson not had a steady India career? It's because his shot selection has let him down," said Gavaskar.

Gavaskar even went on to say that Samson's poor shot selection has played a huge role in him not being a permanent member in the Indian team.

"If his shot selection had been good, his India career too would have been long. I hope that the opportunity he has got in the T20 World Cup, he grabs it with both hands and cements his place," the legend said.