The RCB vs RR IPL 2024 Eliminator saw a controversial moment as Dinesh Karthik was given not out off a controversial LBW call. The RCB batter was given LBW in the 15th over on the first ball that he faced. Karthik was given LBW off Avesh Khan's bowling. The full and straight delivery, that bent late, hit the pads. After much deliberation, Karthik went for DRS. It showed a big spike on UltraEdge, but it was hard to decipher if it was because the bat was hitting pad or the ball. The ball was close to the bat as well. RR players Avesh Khan and Riyan Parag looked shocked as Karthik was given not out. RR Director of Cricket Kumar Sangakkara fumed and went to talk to the umpires.

Almost all experts said that Karthik was out. "That decision in the live cricket match was absolutely terrible! Seriously, what was that all about?. It was so obvious that he was out! The qualification of the third umpire is seriously in question here. Are they blind or they have no knowledge about cricket at all?infuriating!" Sreesanth, member of India's 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 World Cup-winning teams, wrote on X.

Seriously, what was that all about?. It was so obvious that he was out! The qualification of the third umpire is seriously in question here. Are they blind or they have no knowledge about cricket at all?infuriating! — Sreesanth (@sreesanth36) May 22, 2024

Sunil Gavaskar had a clear verdict on air when the replay was being played. "The bat hit the pads and not the ball. If you've edged, you go straight up. You don't walk to the other end to confirm," he said.

"I don't think the umpire got it right," Kevin Pietersen said.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru scored 172/8 against Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League Eliminator on Wednesday. Sent into bat, Rajat Patidar top-scored for RCB with 34 off 22 balls.

In-form opener Virat Kohli made 33 off 24 balls before falling to wily leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, while Mahipal Lomror chipped in with a brisk 17-ball 32.

Senior India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin bowled beautifully to finish with excellent figures of 2/19 in four overs while taking the wickets of Cameron Green and Glenn Maxwell off successive balls. Avesh Khan took 3/44 in his four overs.

Brief scores: Royal Challengers Bengaluru: 172/8 in 20 overs (Rajat Patidar 34; Ravichandran Ashwin 2/19, Avesh Khan 3/44).

With PTI inputs