Shubman Gill showed his mettle on Friday as the young batter played a blistering knock of 129 off 60 balls and helped Gujarat Titans defeat Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 2 of IPL 2023. It was Gill's third consecutive century of the season as he completed 851 runs. With this score, he has surpassed Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Faf du Plessis's total of 730 runs and became the highest run-scorer of the edition, so far. On being asked about winning the Orange Cap, the GT batter stated that he had no idea that he will be wearing it.

"I went to the washroom and did not know I would be wearing this [on the Orange cap]. Got a good total, hopefully we will defend this. A lot, sweat went into my eyes and I was not able to open them. We have played our best cricket when we have lost and this is one of those days," Gill told the host broadcasters during the mid-innings break.

"The new ball held up a bit, there was not much grass on that wicket, the ball was coming on nicely and with the outfield wet it stopped swinging after 2 overs," he added.

Gill extended his sensational run with a third century of the season as Gujarat Titans crushed Mumbai Indians by 62 runs to storm into their second consecutive IPL final in Ahmedabad on Friday.

Gill's 60-ball 129 (7x4s, 10x6s) fired Gujarat Titans to a huge 233/3 and in reply, Mumbai Indians, struck by a string of injuries, went down fighting in Qualifier 2 with Suryakumar Yadav (61) and Tilak Varma (43) providing the resistance.

Mohit Sharma, introduced in the 15th over, finished with figures of 2.2-0-10-5, triggering a collapse as MI collapsed from 149/4 in 14 overs to 171 all-out in 18.2 overs.

(With PTI Inputs)