Things got out of hand during the IPL 2023 game between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore in Lucknow on Monday. The match saw several instances of heated exchanges between players. However, two of those grabbed the highlight. One was between ex RCB captain Virat Kohli and LSG player Naveen-ul-Haq, who hails from Afghanistan. The next one, and the more highlighted one, happened between LSG mentor Gautam Gambhir and Kohli. Gambhir could be seen telling something animatedly to Kohli.

Former India players and greats commented on the issue on various platforms.

Robin Uthappa - Ex India and CSK star

"Those handshakes were intense one and it came down to a few words after the game. It's a hard one to watch to be honest and it is unbecoming for the game. I know both are fiery characters as Gautam Gambhir wears his heart on his sleeve and Virat Kohli is the same."

Anil Kumble - Ex India captain and coach

"A lot of emotions do go in but you should not be displaying such emotions openly...You may disagree on field, you may have a go at the opposition, you may say things on the field in the heat of the moment. But once the game is over, you just need to shake hands and doff your hat, not to the player but to the game, because that's something you need to respect. I don't know what was said, some things may have been personal. That's something you don't want on the cricket field. Both with Virat, Gautam and whoever was involved, it wasn't the nicest thing to see.

Murali Kartik, Ex India spinner

"This has been going on for 10 years and I suppose nobody allows it to die down, how it (the flame) is fanned, but whatever, it is not good."

Manoj Tiwary, India and Bengal player

"The BCCI should step in during such situations. You are ambassadors of the country and the game. Don't react that way. It is a worldwide popular tournament, which many people see, especially youngsters...who want to grow up watching players like Virat."

Mike Hesson, RCB's Director Of Cricket Operations

"I guess after the last match here, at the Chinnaswamy (Stadium) where we lost off the last ball, it always felt like we were desperate to get this one. I guess you probably saw a little bit of that boil over from time to time."