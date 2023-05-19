Undoubtedly one of the finest cricketers across the globe, Virat Kohli is a player that needs no introduction. A stunning visual was captured by the shutterbugs from the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad where Kohli could be seen giving autographs to a few players of the opponent team. The incident all but confirms that it's not just fans, even opponents are in awe of Kohli. The video of the incident was shared on social media by the IPL.

Kohli scored his 6th IPL ton in the match, producing a match-winning performance for RCB as the franchise went on to secure an 8-wicket win in the match. As the fans went ga-ga over Virat's knock, a few SRH players lined up around Kohli with bats, shirts and caps to get his autographs. Here's the video:

RCB openers Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis have emerged as the most successful pair in this year's IPL. They have the most runs in the season, scoring 872 in 13 innings. They also achieved the milestone of scoring 1000 runs as an opening stand in IPL history in the match.

The pair also shares the most number of fifty runs partnerships in a season of IPL with David Warner and Jonny Bairstow who added 50-run stands seven times in the year 2019. Faf also shares the same records with Ruturaj Gaikwad in the year 2021.

Virat has registered a record of scoring 800 plus partnerships twice in the IPL tournament. He first accomplished this milestone with veteran AB de Villiers in the year 2016 for RCB and now with Faf du Plessis.

Virat Kohli's chase masterclass and his scintillating century overshadowed Heinrich Klaasen's ton in a gripping run-fest. The former RCB skipper was at his sublime best and left everyone in awe as the 150-run partnership was up for the opening wicket.

SRH did bounce back to dismiss both the RCB openers in quick succession late in the game but RCB chased down the target with four balls to spare.

With ANI inputs