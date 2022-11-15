Chennai Super Kings announced their full list of retained players for the upcoming season of the IPL and a lot of their fans were overjoyed to see the name of all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja in it. The CSK star had a torrid season in IPL 2022, as his and team's performance went down immediately after being handed over the captaincy reins. Jadeja opted to give the captaincy back to MS Dhoni, but did not complete the season as he was ruled out due to injury. CSK eventually failed to qualify for the knockouts.

There was a lot of speculation about Jadeja's future with the franchise as several news reports stated that he had had a fallout with the management.

But all those speculations were put to rest on Tuesday as Jadeja featured in CSK's list of retained players.

CSK took to twitter to post a message on Jadeja's retention and the tweet has gone viral. "Eighth Wonder To Stay With Us," CSK posted.

CSK legend Dwayne Bravo made his exit from the squad along with the likes of Chris Jordan and Robin Uthappa as the four-time champions look to build for the future.

List of retained players by Chennai Super Kings:

Mahendra Singh Dhoni (C & WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Devon Conway, Moeen Ali, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shivam Dube, Ambati Rayudu, Dwaine Pretorius, Maheesh Theekshana, Prashant Solanki, Deepak Chahar, Mukesh Choudhary, Simarjeet Singh, Tushar Deshpande, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Mitchell Santner, Matheesha Pathirana, Subhranshu Senapati

List of released players by Chennai Super Kings:

Dwayne Bravo, Adam Milne, Chris Jordan, N Jagadeesan, C Hari Nishaanth, K Bhagat Varma, KM Asif, Robin Uthappa (Retired)