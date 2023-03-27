Former India player Sanjay Manjrekar feels that Royal Challengers Bangalore have the best bowling attack in the Indian Premier League 2023. He also put his trust paticularly in the depth of RCB's pace bowling. The two-time IPL finalists will keep their hopes of a maiden trophy intact with some added strength in their squad after the 2023 auction. The side, which has made a good improvement in its pace attack of late, has bolstered it further by adding star England pacer Reece Topley.

"Their pace bowling has depth. Even if (Josh) Hazlewood is not fit, then they have (Reece) Topley. In spin, they have Wanindu Hasaranga. They have Mohammed Siraj and Harshal Patel. Their bowling is perfect and even (Glenn) Maxwell can bowl. In this IPL, according to me, the best bowling attack belongs to RCB and that is their combined x-factor," said Manjrekar while speaking to Star Sports.

Harshal Patel, David Willey, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood, Siddarth Kaul, and Topley are the star players in RCB's bowling line up.

Royal Challengers Bangalore complete squad:

Players bought at IPL 2023 auction - Sonu Yadav (INR 20 lakh), Avinash Singh (INR 60 lakh), Rajan Kumar (INR 70 lakh), Manoj Bhandage (INR 20 lakh), Will Jacks (INR 3.2 crore), Himanshu Sharma (INR 20 lakh), Reece Topley (INR 1.9 crore)

Players retained - Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Suyash Prabhudessai, Rajat Patidar, Dinesh Karthik, Anuj Rawat, Finn Allen, Glenn Maxwell, Wanindu Hasaranga, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, David Willey, Karn Sharma, Mahipal Lomror, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood, Siddarth Kaul, Akash Deep.