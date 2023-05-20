Mumbai Indians' hopes of reaching the IPL 2023 playoffs took a massive hit as the Rohit Sharma-led side suffered a five-run defeat to the Lucknow Super Giants in their previous match. Chasing a total of 178, MI were restricted to a total of 172/5 in 20 overs, with Australian duo Cameron Green and Tim David failing to score 11 runs in the final over. After MI's five-run defeat, an old Instagram post from David went viral on social media.

Earlier this month, MI defeated Delhi Capitals to register their first win of IPL 2023. After the match, David took to Instagram and posted a picture of himself and Green, which carried the caption: "If you need 5 off 6, we are your men".

As MI failed to score 11 runs in the final over against LSG, fans took the Instagram post as an opportunity to troll David.

Speaking of the match, Mohsin Khan made a fine comeback from a long injury lay-off as the left-arm pacer defended 11 runs in the final over against the destructive Tim David to hand LSG a five-run win over MI in the IPL here on Tuesday.

This was after LSG recovered from 123/3 in 17 overs to score 177 by the end of their innings, with Chris Jordan going for 24 runs in the 18th over. MI