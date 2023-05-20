Only the last two days of the IPL 2023 league phase remain, with three playoff spots still up for grabs. Only defending champions Gujarat Titans are assured of a top-two spot, while as many as six teams still have chance to enter the playoffs. MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings, Krunal Pandya's Lucknow Super Giants, Faf du Plessis' Royal Challengers Bangalore, Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians, Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals and Nitish Rana's Kolkata Knight Riders are the six teams which still have a chance to enter the playoffs. Punjab Kings, SunRisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals are already out of the playoffs race.

Here's the IPL 2023 Playoff Race Complete Scenario:

CSK (15 Points, 13 games, NRR +0.381) - To face DC on Saturday

The MS Dhoni-led side can seal a playoff berth with a win against DC on Saturday. However, they would want to win big to ensure a top-two finish as LSG are also on 15 points.

In case of a loss too, CSK can still remain in the top-4 provided match results of either LSG, RCB or MI go in their favour.

Advertisement

LSG (15 Points, 13 games, NRR +0.304) - To face KKR on Saturday

They have almost the same scenario as CSK. A win against KKR will see them through, a big win will catapult them to a top-two finish. Even in case of a loss, they can still go through provided match results of CSK, RCB or MI go in their favour.

RCB (14 Points, 13 games, NRR +0.180) - To face GT on Sunday

The big wins in the last two games have ensured that RCB have a good run-rate. A win against GT will ensure them a spot in the top-4, provided MI does not beat SRH by a humongous margin. Both matches are on Sunday and RCB's run-rate is much better than MI's.

Advertisement

They can finish in the top two as well, provided one among CSK or LSG lose their respective games and RCB beat GT by a big margin.

Even if they lose and MI lose too, RCB will go through due to their much better run-rate. There is another scenario that KKR (currently on 12 points) defeat LSG by a massive margin both RCB and MI lose. In that case, run-rate will play a big part and RCB have the better run-rate among the three.

MI (14 Points, 13 games, NRR -0.128) - To face SRH on Sunday

The five-time champions are in a tricky spot as they are placed sixth in the points table. However, they face the bottom-placed SRH in their last game. They have to win their last game and hope that one team out of CSK, LSG and RCB lose their respective last matches. That will see MI (on 16 points in case of a win vs SRH) enter top-4.

They have a chance to finish in the top-two as well provided CSK, LSG and RCB lose their games and the Rohit Sharma-led side win big.

RR (14 Points, 14 games, NRR +0.148)

They now have to depend on other teams' results - more specifically on RCB's and MI's last matches. They will need both teams to lose their respective games to have the long shot of entering the top 4. RCB must lose big for RR to enter top 4. KKR can also surpass them, but for that to happen KKR will need to defeat LSG by over 100 runs.

KKR (12 Points, 13 games, NRR -0.256) - To face LSG on Saturday

They not only must win against LSG by a very big margin to have a chance to enter the top-4 but also hope for other results to go their way. For KKR to qualify, both RCB and MI must lose by big margins.