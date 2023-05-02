Royal Challengers Bangalore superstar Virat Kohli and former opener Gautam Gambhir added another chapter to their bitter rivalry as they got involved in an ugly face-off after the Indian Premier League match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants on Monday. While it was the Kohli vs Gambhir battle that became the central talking point after the match, the RCB batter was involved in multiple altercations during the game too. First with Afghanistan pacer Naveen-ul-Haq and then with compatriot Amit Mishra, Kohli remained a busy man on the field.

Over the course of the game, a number of heated altercations were witnessed on the field, with Kohli being the central figure. In fact, the on-field altercations also went to social media, with Kohli and Naveen taking to Instagram, posting cryptic yet impactful stories on the platform.

Picture 1:RCB's Virat Kohli and LSG's Naveen-ul-Haq arguing on the field.

Picture 2:Virat Kohli and LSG's Amit Mishra in a war of words in the middle, prompting the umpire to intervene.

Picture 3:RCB's Mohammed Siraj miffed with LSG's Naveen-ul-Haq over certain on-field actions.

Picture 4:RCB batter Virat Kohli and LSG mentor Gautam Gambhir shake hands after the match.

Picture 5:Virat Kohli and Naveen-ul-Haq have another exchange during the customary handshake after the match.

Picture 6:LSG's Kyle Mayers uttering a few words to Virat Kohli after the match before being pulled aside by Gautam Gambhir.

Picture 7:LSG's Gautam Gambhir Yelling Something at RCB's Virat Kohli.

Picture 8:Gautam Gambhir and Virat Kohli exchange words in a heated argument, prompting other players to separate them.

Picture 9:After an altercation with Gautam Gambhir, Virat Kohli speaking to LSG captain KL Rahul.

Picture 10:Virat Kohli in a cryptic Instagram story after the on-field clashes that took place in the LSG vs RCB match