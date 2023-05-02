In Pics: From Naveen-ul-Haq To Gautam Gambhir, The Sequence Of Virat Kohli's On-Field Battles In LSG vs RCB Clash
Virat Kohli was the central point of many on-field altercations, especially with Naveen-ul-Haq and Gautam Gambhir, during the IPL 2023 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants.
Royal Challengers Bangalore superstar Virat Kohli and former opener Gautam Gambhir added another chapter to their bitter rivalry as they got involved in an ugly face-off after the Indian Premier League match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants on Monday. While it was the Kohli vs Gambhir battle that became the central talking point after the match, the RCB batter was involved in multiple altercations during the game too. First with Afghanistan pacer Naveen-ul-Haq and then with compatriot Amit Mishra, Kohli remained a busy man on the field.
Over the course of the game, a number of heated altercations were witnessed on the field, with Kohli being the central figure. In fact, the on-field altercations also went to social media, with Kohli and Naveen taking to Instagram, posting cryptic yet impactful stories on the platform.
Picture 1:RCB's Virat Kohli and LSG's Naveen-ul-Haq arguing on the field.
Picture 3:RCB's Mohammed Siraj miffed with LSG's Naveen-ul-Haq over certain on-field actions.
Picture 7:LSG's Gautam Gambhir Yelling Something at RCB's Virat Kohli.
Picture 8:Gautam Gambhir and Virat Kohli exchange words in a heated argument, prompting other players to separate them.
Picture 9:After an altercation with Gautam Gambhir, Virat Kohli speaking to LSG captain KL Rahul.