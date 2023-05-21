Lucknow Super Giants secured a 1-run victory over Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match on Saturday, securing their spot in the playoffs. With LSG assured of their 3rd spot in the points table, the 4th place is still up for grabs between Royal Challengers Bangalore, Mumbai Indians, and Rajasthan Royals, the excitement among fans and former cricketers is at its peak. Former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh, who has been working as a pundit in this IPL, admitted being concerned over another potential Gautam Gambhir and Virat Kohli clash with RCB to qualify for playoffs.

Kohli and Gambhir had an infamous altercation on May 1 when RCB and LSG faced each other for the second time this season. If RCB go on to qualify for the playoffs, they will face LSG in the Eliminator, meaning another Kohli vs Gambhir and even Kohli vs Naveen-ul-Haq clash could be on the cards.

"If Kohli and Gambhir again face each other, I hope they do not clash again. I am only concerned about it," India Today quoted Harbhajan as saying on Star Sports.

I Am Ashamed Of What I Did With Sreesanth In 2008. Virat Kohli Is A Legend, Should Not Get Involved In Such Things. Whatever Happened Between Virat And Gambhir Was Not Right For Cricket - https://t.co/7rgtdUKl4T pic.twitter.com/V1lW92pz8S — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) May 2, 2023

The Kohli vs Gambhir and Naveen clash had earned the RCB stalwart a 100% fine on his match fee while Gambhir and Naveen were handed 100% and 50% fines respectively. Since the incident, the social media activities involving these cricketing stars have also kept fans intrigued.

Harbhajan also held special praise for LSG skipper Krunal Pandya who took over the baton from KL Rahul after the latter's season-ending injury.

"Credit to Krunal Pandya for rotating his bowlers well. It was the highest quality of spin bowling from LSG against KKR. Hats off to the spinners for bowling with courage in the middle overs and under tough situations. Good signs for them ahead of the playoffs as Chepauk traditionally favours spinners," Harbhajan asserted.

RCB would take on defending champions Gujarat Titans in their final league match of the season. A victory in the game would be enough for Kohli's side to quality unless Mumbai Indians boost their Net Run Rate with a big-margin win over Sunrisers Hyderabad.