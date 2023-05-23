The IPL 2023 will surely be remembered for the rivalry between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore. After engaging into an on-field spat during their league-stage match, earlier this month, there's been plenty of social media activity to keep the fire burning. This rivalry does not seem to be stopping anytime soon, especially after Naveen-ul-Haq's Instagram activity. But, it isn't just the LSG pacer but also his franchise whose tweet has gotten Kohli and RCB's fans talking. The Faf du Plessis-led team was handed a six-wicket defeat by Gujarat Titans that also saw them failing to make their place in the Eliminator match against LSG.

Multiple on-field spats took place when the Royal Challengers and the Super Giants met each other on May 1. RCB batterKohli had a verbal spat with LSG pacer Naveen-Ul-Haq, following which the home team's mentor Gautam Gambhir also had an exchange with Virat.

Following this heated argument, RCB had shared a video on social media, where Kohli looked pumped up as he celebrated his team's epic triumph.

"That's a sweet win boys, sweet win, let's go!", the video starts with a pumped-up Kohli saying the word that's how we do it. A few seconds into the video, the RCB stalwart was heard saying, "If you can give it, you gotta take it. Otherwise, don't give it."

Now, after RCB got eliminated from the tournament, LSG took the same words used by Kohli while giving his franchise a send-off. "Give it? Take it? Let's leave it. Well fought, @RCBTweets. See you next season," LSG tweeted.

Give it? Take it? Let's leave it.



Well fought, @RCBTweets. See you next season. — Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) May 21, 2023

Talking about RCB's last match, after Kohli scored a 61-ball 101 in RCB's 197 for five, it looked like the best effort on the day but Gill, who will be the torchbearer of Indian batting for the next 10 years, showed that he is better than the best.

What Kohli did well, Gill did better as his unbeaten 104 off 52 balls saw Titans chase down the target with ease. Like former India captain Kohli, this was Gill's second successive hundred.

Titans thus finished the league engagements with 20 points while CSK ended second with 17 points ahead of Lucknow Super Giants due to better net run-rate. Mumbai Indians, after their eight-wicket win against SRH, were back in the last four with 16 points.

(With PTI Inputs)