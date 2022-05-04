Ravindra Jadeja's short stay as Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain was not pleasant at all. Under him the four-time champions won only two out of eight matches in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 before he relinquished the top post. MS Dhoni, who had guided CSK to four titles, took over again and has led the team to a win against SunRisers Hyderabad. Brad Hogg, former Australian cricket team spinner, analysed the reason why Jadeja failed as the captain.

"CSK decided to give the reins to Jadeja at the start of the season. Jadeja was the perfect choice. If you look at CSK's team list, there is no better man for the job. He was given two months to prepare for this assignment, where he went away and got the tools that he thought would help him to do the job to the best of his abilities. He lacked experience, has not captained a major team before and he is taking over the captaincy of one of the biggest franchises India has ever seen," Hogg, who has played for franchises like Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals, said on his YouTube channel.

"CSK and Jadeja felt that the transition was going to smoothly where Jadeja was able to get tuition and help from MS Dhoni behind the stumps. But when the time came for Dhoni to let the leash off and leave him to his own devices, the pressure started to mount on his shoulders. Decision making started to go astray. He couldn't help his bowlers out, helping them make the right decisions, getting the right field in those precious situations. Couldn't set the right field in those pressure situation,” Hogg said on his YouTube channel.

"When it came to his own performance, because he was thinking about everyone else, he couldn't concentrate on his main role as a bowler. When he's relaxed, he's playing well. he provides the energy, the team spirit. So, MS Dhoni had to take over the role."