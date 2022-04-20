Virat Kohli's lean patch is turning into a massive rut as he continues to fail in his attempt at getting a big score. Without an international century for close two-and-a-half years now, Kohli's quest to find run scoring form took another hit on Tuesday as he was dismissed for a golden duck in RCB's match against Lucknow Super Giants. He has given up IPL captaincy and doesn't lead India in any format anymore, yet his golden touch with the bat is missing.

Kohli has been under tremendous scrutiny as a player, captain and batter over the past 6-7 years and former India head coach Ravi Shastri feels the batter desperately needs a break to rejuvenate himself.

"When I was coach at the time when this first started, the first thing I said is 'you have to show empathy to the guys'. If you're going to be forceful, there is a very thin line there, from a guy losing the plot as opposed to him hanging in there and giving his best. So you have to be extremely careful," Ravi Shastri told Star Sports in the post-match show.

"I am going straight to the main guy here. Virat Kohli is overcooked. If anyone needs a break, it's him.

"Whether it's 2 months or a month-and-a-half, whether it's after England or before England.

"He needs a break because he has got 6-7 years of cricket left in him and you don't want to lose that with a fried brain. He is not the only one. There might be 1 or 2 in world cricket going through the same. You need to address the problem upfront," Shastri added.

Former England captain Kevin Pietersen agreed with Shastri and even suggested that Kohli should stay away from social media to avoid any kind of scrutiny.

"100 percent correct, Ravi. The guy has had so much to deal with, from marriage to baby to media scrutiny and all on his personal life. He is the biggest star on show.

"Virat Kohli needs to say 'cricket boots, for six months, I will see you later'. Turn off social media, go and get re-energised. When the stadiums are full again, you guarantee him a spot in that side for the next 12, 24 or 36 months. Tell him 'you're our guy, we know you'll deliver for us'.

"I think he is going to find it very hard to continue delivering now. His brain, as Ravi Shastri said, is completely fried," Pietersen said.

Kohli has registered two scores in the 40s this IPL season and is yet to fire on all cylinders. He has scored enterprising half-centuries in international cricket for India but his wait for a century is continuing in competitive cricket.

