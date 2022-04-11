Trent Boult Clean Bowls KL Rahul On First Ball, Twitter Can't Keep Calm
Trent Boult's delivery left fans in awe of his ability. Here are some of the tweets on Boult's magical delivery to dismiss KL Rahul.
Trent Boult produced one of the finest deliveries ever bowled in the Indian Premier League on Sunday night, as he dismissed Lucknow Super Giants captain and star batter KL Rahul on the first delivery of the innings. Rahul was beaten all ends up by a scorching Boult yorker from around the wicket as LSG got off to the worst possible start in their chase of the 166-run target. Boult wasn't done as he also trapped Krishnappa Gowtham in front of the wicket to pick up two wickets in the over.
Lucknow though made a gallant effort to chase the target down with Marcus Stoinis and Krunal Pandya taking the team close, but Kuldeep Sen defended 14 runs in the final over to take Rajasthan Royals to a memorable victory by 3 runs.
Boult's delivery left fans in awe of his ability. Here are some of the tweets on Boult's magical delivery to dismiss KL Rahul.
MI really perfered Daniel Sams, Meredith, Tymall Mills and an injured Jofra Archer over this beast who consistently took wickets in the 2020 IPL in the powerplay and was a fantastic righty-lefty combination with Boom. #IPL2022 #trentboult #boult #KLRahul pic.twitter.com/20UI8N7Zm8— Teez Bullet (@TeezBullet) April 11, 2022
Shaheen Afridi Trent Boult #IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/k6x0tr59ip— ???????????????????? (@CallMeSheri1) April 10, 2022
What a ball man Trent boult ⚡#RRvsLSG pic.twitter.com/LYaDHtDD4Z— Sherlòck ???? (@phenomenal_me__) April 10, 2022
Trent boult two consecutive wickets???????????????????????????????? #RRvLSG #KKRvDC #ipl #IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/SUAyki3lLB— ᎪᎷᏆͲ ᏦႮᎷᎪᎡ (@AmitKum50993580) April 10, 2022
Boult already bowled the ball of the year ✍️#trentboult #RRvLSG pic.twitter.com/Hv2kjrdc0d— Rahul Raj (@Ra16814638Raj) April 10, 2022