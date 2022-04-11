Trent Boult produced one of the finest deliveries ever bowled in the Indian Premier League on Sunday night, as he dismissed Lucknow Super Giants captain and star batter KL Rahul on the first delivery of the innings. Rahul was beaten all ends up by a scorching Boult yorker from around the wicket as LSG got off to the worst possible start in their chase of the 166-run target. Boult wasn't done as he also trapped Krishnappa Gowtham in front of the wicket to pick up two wickets in the over.

Lucknow though made a gallant effort to chase the target down with Marcus Stoinis and Krunal Pandya taking the team close, but Kuldeep Sen defended 14 runs in the final over to take Rajasthan Royals to a memorable victory by 3 runs.

Boult's delivery left fans in awe of his ability. Here are some of the tweets on Boult's magical delivery to dismiss KL Rahul.