Australia all-rounder Mitchell Marsh had a memorable Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 campaign with Delhi Capitals, even as the franchise failed to make the play-offs. Marsh scored 251 runs from 8 matches, with two half-centuries and was one of DC's better players in the season. In recent seasons, Marsh has struggled with injuries whenever he has played in the IPL, and this year too, he came in to the tournament nursing an injury and after finally playing a match, he contracted COVID-19.

However, the 30-year-old was able to come back strong after his recovery and put in a good shift with both bat and ball.

Speaking to cricket.com.au, Marsh revealed how, given his history of injuries, the rocky start to the season made him feel he was "cursed" in India.

"After my first couple of weeks there I thought that I was cursed in India," Marsh said.

"I got through my initial injury - which was very minor - but then to play one game and get COVID, it was a bit of a shaky start but once I got going it was nice to put a few consistent performances on the board," he said before adding "I absolutely loved my time there."

He also had glowing words for former Australia captain and his head coach at Delhi Capitals, Ricky Ponting.

"Everyone speaks about him so much and what he's achieved in the game, but I got a real sense of how much he cares for his players - I guess that's probably what he was like as a captain and a leader of a team," he said.

"Just the way he makes you feel - he made me feel like I was a really important player for Delhi. You gain confidence from that when a leader instils that sort of confidence in you," Marsh said.

Delhi Capitals finished 5th on the IPL 2022 points table, narrowly missing out on a spot in the play-offs.