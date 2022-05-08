Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Finds the gap and ends the over with a boundary. A good one for Hyderabad but they need a lot more of these. 124 needed in 60. Short and outside off, Rahul cuts it past point and this one races away to the fence.
9.5 overs (0 Run) Half an appeal from the keeper but nothing! Shorter and outside off, Rahul looks to cut but is beaten as it turns away.
9.4 overs (1 Run) Shorter and on middle, this is pulled hard through mid-wicket for one.
9.3 overs (0 Run) Flatter and outside off, left alone.
9.2 overs (1 Run) He probably expected Shahbaz to fire it in, he moves across and tries to paddle scoop it, he hits it on his own body, it goes towards short fine leg for one.
9.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This is why Shahbaz was looking to bowl it outside off, he was trying to make Rahul Tripathi hit to the longer side. This time though he goes a lot straighter, Rahul plays the slog sweep, in the gap in the mid-wicket region for a boundary.
9.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Yet another wide! Slower but outside off, this one turns away. Left alone. Wided again.
9.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE! This one is quite wide outside off, left alone.
8.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Fuller and on off, Nicholas Pooran lofts it over mid on. A misfield there by the fielder who dives in front but couldn't get it. The ball goes behind boundary line.
8.5 overs (0 Run) On a full length and on off, Nicholas Pooran tries to slap it towards deep point but couldn't connect well.
8.4 overs (1 Run) Fuller one on middle, Rahul Tripathi sweeps it towards deep square leg and gets a single.
8.3 overs (1 Run) Flatter one on middle, Nicholas Pooran eases it towards square leg and rotates the strike.
Strategic Break! Bangalore are in cruise control as they reach the halfway mark. Hyderabad do not bat deep, so the pressure is now on Nicholas Pooran and Rahul Tripathi to take the game deep.
8.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Wanindu Hasaranga strikes and gets rid of dangerous Aiden Markram! He was struggling a bit for his timing today and now has to walk back with his team in deep trouble. This is tossed up on middle and it's a googly. Aiden Markram goes for a big slog-sweep. However, he hits it straight to Virat Kohli at deep mid-wicket and he takes an easy catch. Hyderabad will need a special effort from hereon.
8.1 overs (1 Run) On a length and on middle, this is played towards deep square leg for one.
7.6 overs (1 Run) DROPPED! A good effort though from Josh Hazlewood! This is on a length and around off, Rahul Tripathi looks to work it on the leg side, this flies off the leading edge towards backward point. Josh dives to his right and gets two hands to it but it does not stay in. A single taken. Can Rahul Tripathi now make Bangalore pay for this.
7.5 overs (1 Run) On middle, Markram works it down to long on and gets to the other end.
7.4 overs (1 Run) Angled into the pads, this is worked through square leg for one.
7.3 overs (1 Run) Good length and on off, Markram pushes it through covers for one.
7.2 overs (0 Run) Yet another dot! Markram needs to get going! Shorter and outside off, Markram looks to cut again, it goes off the underedge and on the bounce to the keeper.
7.1 overs (0 Run) Shorter and outside off, Markram looks to cut but gets an underedge back towards the bowler.
6.6 overs (0 Run) Quicker and flatter one on middle. Rahul Tripathi defends it to the right of the bowler.
6.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Another superb shot from Rahul Tripathi! Slightly short on middle. However, Rahul Tripathi uses the depth of the crease to a great effect and pulls it towards cow corner in the gap for a boundary.
6.4 overs (1 Run) Shorter length and turning away from off. Aiden Markram goes back and cuts it to sweeeper cover for a single.
6.3 overs (0 Run) Quicker and flatter on off. Aiden Markram punches it to cover-point.
6.2 overs (1 Run) Darts it on middle and leg. Rahul Tripathi works it to deep mid-wicket and takes a single.
6.1 overs (1 Run) Starts with a short and wide delivery outside off. Aiden Markram cuts it to sweeper cover for a single.
Mahipal Lomror to bowl now.
5.6 overs (2 Runs) Short and wide outside off. Rahul Tripathi cuts it to deep point for a couple. 11 runs from the over and Hyderabad are 39/2 after the Powerplay.
5.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! It is very hard to keep this man quiet for a long time! Siraj goes short on off. Rahul Tripathi transfers his weight on the back foot quickly and pulls it over deep mid-wicket for a maximum.
5.4 overs (1 Run) A length ball, on off. Aiden Markram punches it to sweeper cover for a single.
5.3 overs (0 Run) Lands on a length, on middle. Aiden Markram looks to work it away towards the leg side but gets no timing and ends up hitting it onto the turf.
5.2 overs (2 Runs) Slightly on the shorter side again, around off. Aiden Markram punches it to deep extra-cover for a couple.
5.1 overs (0 Run) Starts off with a back-of-a-length delivery on off. Aiden Markram rides the bounce and blocks it out.
