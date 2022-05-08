Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.4 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on off, Rajat pushes it down to long off for one.
9.3 overs (0 Run) This is short, a slower one, takes Rajat by surprise. He lets it go.
9.2 overs (1 Run) Around off, Faf plays it through point and takes one.
9.1 overs (2 Runs) Two more! A full toss outside off, Faf carves it through covers for two.
8.6 overs (1 Run) On a full length and outside off, Faf du Plessis drives it towards covers and rotates the strike.
8.5 overs (1 Run) Flatter one on off, this it flicked towards mid-wicket.
8.4 overs (1 Run) Flatter one on off, Du plessis goes on the back foot and punches it towards covers. He rotates the strike.
8.3 overs (0 Run) Fuller and on off, Faf du Plessis defends it solidly.
8.2 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Fuller one on leg, Patidar tries to sweep it but couldn't connect it well. An appeal for LBW follows but nothing given. He gets a leg bye.
8.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Ohh...another tough chance goes down! A fuller one on middle, Patidar looks to go big down the ground but gets a thick outside edge. The ball goes towards short third man and an excellent effort by Umran Malik as he runs forward and dives but fails to reach it. The ball goes through him and races away for a boundary towards the third man fence.
Abhishek Sharma is into the attack.
7.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Just over the fence and Umran Malik starts off with a very expensive over! He has been way too short in his last few games and has not learned the lesson. Goes short again and this is pulled over the mid-wicket fence for a biggie.
7.5 overs (4 Runs) DROPPED AND FOUR! It was a sharp chance but when you are chasing the game, you need to hang on. Would have been a huge wicket and much-needed one. This is short and on middle, It is pulled hard, to the left of the mid-wicket fielder. Rahul Tripathi dives to his left, he gets two hands to it but it bursts through. The fielder at long on runs to his right and dives but does so over the ball.
7.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Umran put under pressure early on yet again! This is powered! This is on a length and around off, Faf clears his front leg and thumps it past mid off for a boundary.
7.3 overs (1 Run) Superb batting! Now takes one as he pushes it through covers.
7.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Up and over! What a shot again! This guy has played a few shots which are just so astonishing. This though is not a good length on this wicket. It is shorter, it sits up to be hit, he stands tall and lifts it over cover for a boundary.
7.1 overs (1 Run) Good start by Umran! Length and on off, Faf pushes it through covers for one.
DRINKS! Bangalore have done really well to recover after losing an early wicket. They will look to continue to score big while Hyderabad will look to keep a lid on the run flow and find some wickets. The speedster, Umran Malik will bowl now.
6.6 overs (2 Runs) Two more to end and the runs continue to flow for Bangalore now! On middle, this is whipped through mid-wicket for two.
6.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! STAND AND DELIVER! That is a top shot. That shot just shows the quality of this player. This is flatter and on off, Rajat stands tall and tonks it over the long off fence for a biggie. The fifty run stand is also up. A much-needed one and they have laid the platform for a good score.
6.4 overs (0 Run) Rajat comes down the track, Jagadeesha Suchith sees that, he shortens the length and bowls it outside off, it is guided to point. Good adjustment in the end by Rajat.
6.3 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on middle, this one holds its line. Defended.
6.2 overs (1 Run) Angled into the pads, Faf works it through square leg for one.
6.1 overs (1 Run) On middle, fuller, this is slog swept, all along the ground through mid-wicket for one.
Jagadeesha Suchith is back on.
5.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! End of a huge over and Bangalore have recovered really well after losing an early wicket. They are 47 for 1 after the first 6. This is shorter and on the body, it is pulled behind square on the leg side for a boundary.
5.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Looking to bowl it away from Faf! Ends up bowling it very wide outside off. Left alone.
5.5 overs (1 Run) Just the one again! Angled into the pads, Rajat works it through square leg and takes one.
5.4 overs (0 Run) Shorter again but closer to the body, Rajat guides it to point.
5.3 overs (4 Runs) EDGY FOUR! This is just the kind of over Bangalore needed to shift the momentum. 11 from the first three balls. This one is a fortunate boundary. It is short and outside off, Rajat throws his bat at it, it flies off the outside edge and down to the third man fence.
5.2 overs (1 Run) Goes short again, this time a touch quicker, Faf pulls it through square leg, this time more off the higher part of the bat for one.
5.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! This should get Faf going! This over needed to be targetted, last 6 balls of the Powerplay and it has began well. Shorter and on middle, this is pulled over the mid-wicket fence for a biggie.
