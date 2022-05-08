Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
Right then! That concludes the proceeding from here but as you might already be aware, the second match between Chennai and Delhi has already started so do join us there. Until then, cheers!
No second guess for the Player of the Match. Wanindu Hasaranga wins it for his five-wicket haul.
Hyderabad just did not arrive for this one! They were poor with the ball and in reply, chasing a big total, lost their openers in the first over itself. Then there was a little stand between Tripathi and Markram but when the time came to step on the ante, Markram fell. Tripathi was the only one who showed some fight with the bat with a half-century but he hardly got any support from the rest. It was just a very poor performance from them. This win is surely going to hurt Hyderabad and they now have lost four games in a row and need to pull their socks up if they want to make it to the playoffs.
A thumping victory for Bangalore! Their net run rate wasn't the best but this victory would surely help. It was their batters who set it up by scoring over 190 on this tricky surface. Faf du Plessis' brilliant innings and Dinesh Karthik's finish at the end has to be the reason for their victory. Saying that though, their bowlers and fielders also backed it up. A total of 7 bowlers were used by them and all the individuals could be happy with how they performed. Wanindu Hasaranga though was the pick. Siraj was a touch expensive but unlucky too. His figures could have been a lot different had he got support in the field. It though was a complete performance from Bangalore.
19.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Hyderabad are bundled out on 125! Smiles all around the Bangalore camp and this is a very important win for them. A full ball, outside off. Bhuvneshwar Kumar tries to loft it over the long off fence but only gets elevation there and Faf du Plessis settles under it and takes the catch safely. Bangalore win by 67 runs.
19.1 overs (0 Run) On a length and on middle. Kumar tucks it straight to mid-wicket.
19.1 overs (1 Run) Wide! Full ball, down the leg side. Kumar misses his flick.
This win will really help Bangalore if it comes to the NRR in the end!
18.6 overs (0 Run) Length ball, just outside off. Farooqi looks to defend but misses.
18.5 overs (1 Run) On a length and around off. Kumar hits it through covers for a single.
18.4 overs (1 Run) Length ball, on the pads. Farooqi flicks it wide of square leg for one more.
18.3 overs (1 Run) On top of the off pole, dabbed to third man for a single.
18.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This is actually a good shot! Short of a length and on middle. Kumar pulls it hard and to long on for a boundary.
18.1 overs (0 Run) Fuller ball, on middle. Kumar turns it to mid on.
17.6 overs (0 Run) Very full and outside off. Farooqi with another block.
17.5 overs (1 Run) Around off, fuller, pushed through covers for a single.
Harshal Patel's towel fell down during his run-up and that makes Bhuvneshwar Kumar to pull out at the last moment. The umpire calls it a dead ball!
17.4 overs (1 Run) A widish yorker, outside off. Farooqi carves it through point for a single.
17.3 overs (0 Run) On middle, on a length, Farooqi punches it to mid off.
17.2 overs (0 Run) Length ball, angling around middle and leg. Blocked out.
17.1 overs (1 Run) A length ball, outside off. Kumar slaps it to sweeper cover for a single.
16.6 overs (0 Run) A googly to end a brilliant spell on off. Fazalhaq Farooqi blocks it out.
16.5 overs (0 Run) Too full and outside off. Farooqi strides and blocks it out.
Fazalhaq Farooqi is the last man in.
16.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! LBW! Umran Malik is given LBW but he reviews it. Tossed up, full and was the googly, around middle. Malik prods to defend but misses and gets hit on the pads. An appeal and up goes the finger. Malik takes the review but UltraEdge shows no bat involved and Ball Tracking shows umpire's call on wickets hitting. A five-wicket haul for Wanindu Hasaranga! This man can run through the batting lineups when he is in full song and he has done exactly that today.
Umran Malik walks out now.
16.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! He is gone now and Wanindu Hasaranga gets his fourth wicket! Loopy delivery on off. Singh skips down the track and looks to go for a big one. He, however fails to get enough power on this one and hits it straight to Glenn Maxwell at long on. The big show makes no mistake and Bangalore are just two wickets away from a big win here!
16.2 overs (0 Run) NOT OUT! So two reviews in two overs of Wanindu Hasaranga and Shashank Singh survives! Tossed up on middle. Singh presses forward to defend but misses it. The ball hits his pads and there is an appeal. The umpire raises his finger. Singh reviews and the Ball Tracking shows that the ball is missing the stumps. So the decision will be overturned and Singh survives.
16.1 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on off. Singh looks to hit it away but gets the inside edge onto his pads.
15.6 overs (0 Run) A very full delivery on off. Bhuvneshwar Kumar blocks it out. 79 needed from 24 balls!
Bhuvneshwar Kumar to face the Hat Trick ball.
15.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Another one bites the dust and Josh Hazlewood gets two in two! A sharp bouncer on off. Tyagi who is facing his first ball goes for a big pull shot. However, the ball hurries onto him and gets the top edge of his blade. The ball goes in the air towards point and Rajat Patidar takes an easy catch. Josh Hazlewood is on a hat-trick here!
Drinks! 79 runs needed in 26 balls. This should be Bangalore's game now. There is not much batting left in the orange tank and Bangalore should get over the line. Kartik Tyagi walks out to the middle.
15.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Rahul Tripathi departs now and with it any slim hopes that Hyderabad had. Josh Hazlewood goes slightly short and it is probably not that short to pull. However, Rahul Tripathi goes for the pull shot. He does not get the desired timing and ends up hitting it straight to Mahipal Lomror at deep square leg. He takes the catch and six down now for Hyderabad.
15.3 overs (1 Run) On the shorter side on off. Singh pulls it without much timing to long on for a single.
15.2 overs (1 Run) On a length, on off. Rahul Tripathi punches it to long on for a single.
15.1 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, outside off. Singh cuts it to deep backward point for a single.
