...THE RUN CHASE…
Now the total is a big one, the wicket is slow and it is gripping. Hyderabad will need someone to play a blinder if they are to win this game. Bangalore on the other hand, have a really good bowling unit and they will back themselves to defend this. Join us for the chase in a bit.
Rajat Patidar is down for a chat. He says with the wicket, it feels like a really good score as it is two-paced. Adds that he was not that nervous as he was taking one ball at a time. On DK, he says it's huge to score so much in such fewer deliveries. Informs the ball is gripping a bit.
Hyderabad began well with the ball! They kept it tight in the first five overs but the 6th over was the one which shifted momentum totally. It was all Bangalore then till the 15th over. Hyderabad did manage to pull things back after that but the last over could really be the one which could well cost them the game. 6 bowlers were used by Kane but all of them bowled well in parts.
The start though wasn't the best for Bangalore as they lost Kohli on the very first ball! Faf du Plessis and Rajat Patidar then put on a 100-plus stand and laid the platform for a big score. Rajat fell two short of a half-century but Faf continued. However, runs began to slow down once Patidar fell. Even Maxwell found it hard to score and Faf du Plessis was during that stand, starved of strike. The two added 50 but not at the rate they would have liked. At that point it seemed Bangalore would end with something around 175 but Karthik's cameo has taken them to over 190.
What a finisher DK has turned into! It was his innings which made the difference in the last game against Chennai and it could well be his cameo here which could be the winning factor. It surely is the difference between Bangalore ending with something under 180 and now finishing with over 190. Surely, this is a total above par on this wicket and they will be very pleased after electing to bat.
19.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Ends the innings with a boundary! Ohh... Dinesh Karthik and his supreme finishing touches! This is a very full delivery on middle. Dinesh Karthik stays deep in his crease and smashes it straight down the ground for a boundary. Bangalore finish with 192/3 after 20 overs!
19.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Three in a row! DK is turning it on here! A short ball this time by Fazalhaq Farooqi. Dinesh Karthik who is standing deep in his crease just pulls it towards cow corner over the fence for a maximum.
19.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Another one that is just over the ropes! A full delivery, on off. Dinesh Karthik stays deep in his crease and hits it just over the jumping long on fielder for a maximum.
19.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Oh...that's a costly miss, not only the fielder dropped a catch but also the ball went over the fence. A short ball on off. Dinesh Karthik pulls it straight to Rahul Tripathi at deep mid-wicket. He drops a sitter and the ball goes just over the fence.
19.2 overs (1 Run) A yorker, around off. Faf du Plessis fails to get under it completely and hits it to long on for just a single.
19.1 overs (2 Runs) Couple of runs to start the over! A low full toss on off. Faf du Plessis goes deep in his crease and hits it straight down the ground for a couple.
Fazalhaq Farooqi to bowl the final over.
18.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Kartik Tyagi spoils a good over with a maximum off the last ball! Tyagi goes full, around off. Dinesh Karthik gets across and sweeps it over deep square leg for a biggie. 11 runs in the over and can Bangalore reach 180 here?
18.5 overs (2 Runs) Back of a length, around off. Dinesh Karthik goes back and hits it straight down the ground. Rahul Tripathi runs to his right and fires a direct hit at the batter's end. Dinesh Karthik who is running at the danger end for the second run is safe as replays confirm it.
Run out appeal! A direct-hit from the fielder but Dinesh Karthik reached his crease on time.
18.4 overs (0 Run) Another dot ball! A slower fullish delivery, outside off. Dinesh Karthik looks to a reverse-hit but misses it completely.
18.3 overs (0 Run) A length delivery, outside off. Dinesh Karthik throws his bat at this one but misses.
Dinesh Karthik comes in.
18.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Glenn Maxwell holes out and Kartik Tyagi gets the big wicket! A slower length ball, around off. Glenn Maxwell goes deep in his crease and looks to power it over long on. However, he does not get the elevation on this one and hits it straight to Aiden Markram at long on. He takes the catch and so far it has been a very good over.
18.1 overs (2 Runs) Good tag-team effort by Aiden Markram and Rahul Tripathi! A fuller delivery on middle. Glenn Maxwell hits it straight down the ground. Aiden Markram runs to his left from long on, collects the ball and throws it to Rahul Tripathi who comes running in from across and the batters run two in the meanwhile.
18.1 overs (1 Run) NO BALL! An absolute crime at this stage! Kartik Tyagi oversteps and bowls a length ball, outside off. Glenn Maxwell looks to hit it away towards the leg side but misses and the ball goes to the keeper who collects it on the bounce. Tyagi oversteps..Free Hit coming up.
Kartik Tyagi to bowl his final over.
17.6 overs (1 Run) Glenn Maxwell stays deep in his crease and whips this yorker length delivery to deep mid-wicket for a single. 11 runs from the over but Bhuvneshwar Kumar was a bit unlucky there, it was a far better over.
17.5 overs (1 Run) A yorker again, this is good bowling by the senior bowler. All Faf du Plessis manages to do is dig it out towards the off side for a single.
17.4 overs (0 Run) Another perfect yorker, around leg. Faf du Plessis fails to get under it and the ball goes back to the keeper this time.
17.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nails a yorker but the ball still races away for a boundary! Unlucky for Bhuvneshwar Kumar! He serves a yorker, around leg. Faf du Plessis looks to work it towards the leg side. The ball goes off the inside edge left of the keeper for a boundary.
17.2 overs (1 Run) Almost a yorker this time, around middle and leg. Glenn Maxwell whips it towards deep mid-wicket for a single.
17.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Glenn Maxwell starts the over with a boundary! Kumar goes for a yorker, misses his length a bit. It is on leg. Glenn Maxwell flicks it towards deep backward square leg for a boundary.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar will continue to bowl his final over.
16.6 overs (1 Run) On a length and on middle, slower again. Maxwell reverse hits to short third man and takes a quick single. An eventful over comes to an end.
16.5 overs (1 Run) Another single as Faf du Plessis pulls it to square leg.
16.4 overs (1 Run) A good throw and Faf du Plessis was a goner! Glenn Maxwell has sold his partner short! Short in length, on middle, pulled away to deep square leg. Kartik Tyagi throws to the keeper, Pooran who jumps high but fails to collect and that gives a chance for Faf du Plessis to get back on his ground.
16.3 overs (1 Run) Short, slower and around off. Faf du Plessis dabs it to short third man and calls for a quick single. Glenn Maxwell has already given up as he runs across but luckily the fielder misses his shy.
16.2 overs (0 Run) A slower ball, full and on middle. Faf du Plessis smashes it straight to Farooqi who gets hit on his right ankle this time.
Fazalhaq Farooqi seems to be in some pain here. He seems to have twisted his right leg during the follow-through of the previous delivery. The physio is out and he is looking fine now after some treatment. So is ready to resume!
16.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Not a good debut for Fazalhaq Farooqi as after conceding the boundary, he seems to be in some pain in his follow-through. A low full toss, outside off. Faf du Plessis waits and guides it through point for a boundary.
Fazalhaq Farooqi is back into the attack. Two overs for 14 runs so far.
15.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! THUMPED! Full ball, on middle. Glenn Maxwell clears his front leg, gets underneath the ball and smacks it straight down for a biggie.
15.5 overs (1 Run) On a length and on middle. Faf du Plessis tucks it in front of square on the leg side for one more.
15.4 overs (2 Runs) Another yorker. Faf du Plessis jams it out to wide of long on for a couple of runs.
15.3 overs (1 Run) A length ball, outside off. Glenn Maxwell slaps it to long off and rotates the strike.
15.2 overs (1 Run) Fuller ball, on middle. Faf wrists it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
15.1 overs (1 Run) Leg bye! A yorker, angling on leg. Glenn Maxwell misses his flick and gets hit on the pads. It rolls to square leg for a leg bye.
