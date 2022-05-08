Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (1 Run) NOT OUT! One must say that Singh is very lucky to get away with this one.
Review taken! Bangalore take a review for LBW! No bat there clearly. Ball Tracking shows the impact is umpire's call and the original decision stays.
14.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That's a good shot from Singh! Tossed up delivery on middle. Singh shimmies down the track and launches it straight down the ground for a biggie.
14.4 overs (0 Run) A flatter and quicker one on middle and leg. Singh looks to work it towards the leg side but the ball hits him high on the pads.
14.3 overs (0 Run) A tossed up delivery, around off. Singh skips down the track and is beaten by the flight as the ball hits his pads.
Shashank Singh walks in.
14.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! STUMPED! Wanindu Hasaranga dropped a catch in the last over but gets a wicket here. His third of the game! Wanindu Hasaranga tosses this up and it's a googly. Jagadeesha Suchith dances down the track and looks to heave it towards the leg side. He misses it and Dinesh Karthik knocks the bails off as Jagadeesha Suchith is well out of his crease. 89 needed now from 34 balls!
14.1 overs (1 Run) Shorter and around off. Rahul Tripathi punches it to deep cover for a single.
13.6 overs (1 Run) Wanindu Hasaranga drops a sitter! Siraj goes full and outside off. Rahul Tripathi slices it aerially towards deep point. Wanindu Hasaranga settles under it but drops it. A single taken and 90 needed now from 36 balls!
13.5 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, around leg. Jagadeesha Suchith looks to work it towards the leg side. The ball hits his thigh pad and a leg bye is taken towards the leg side.
13.4 overs (0 Run) A sharp bumper! Siraj bangs it short, around off. Jagadeesha Suchith looks to pull but misses.
13.3 overs (0 Run) Beaten this time! Siraj with a good-length delivery, around off. Jagadeesha Suchith looks to punch it away but misses.
13.2 overs (1 Run) A fullish delivery on middle. Rahul Tripathi pushes it to long on for a single.
13.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Siraj goes full and wider outside off. Rahul Tripathi lets it go.
13.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Siraj comes back into the attack and Rahul Tripathi launches him over the fence! Fifty for Rahul Tripathi and what a shot to get to it! It is a full delivery, outside off. Rahul Tripathi leans forward and lofts this over deep extra-cover for a maximum. He has played a brilliant knock but he need some support there.
12.6 overs (1 Run) On a length, Rahul Tripathi goes back and punches it towards long on for a single.
12.5 overs (1 Run) Flatter and on middle, this is driven towards mid on for one.
12.4 overs (0 Run) Low full toss on middle, this is pushed back towards covers.
12.3 overs (1 Run) Flatter one on off, Rahul Tripathi plays it towards mid off and rotates the strike.
12.2 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on off, this is pushed back towards the bowler.
Jagadeesha Suchith is the next man in.
12.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Fuller one on middle, Nicholas Pooran comes down the track and tries to heave but gets a leading edge. A good catch by Shahbaz Ahmed, who dives in front from short third man. Pressure on Hyderabad now as they lose their fourth wicket.
11.6 overs (1 Run) A slower one and on off, Pooran pushes it towards cover and gets to the other end. 13 from the over then. Around the rate they need per over.
11.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! This time clears the fence! 12 from the over now with a ball to go. Shorter and on middle, Pooran pulls it flat and over the square leg fence.
11.4 overs (1 Run) Harshal probably gets away with one here! Not sure how that is not given as a no ball. A high full toss, on the body, Rahul is down on one knee, he manages to pull it through square leg for one.
11.3 overs (0 Run) Now goes well wide outside off, left alone thinking it would be a wide but is not one.
11.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That is right off the middle! It has gone to the fence in a flash. Fuller and on off, Rahul slams it down the ground and to the fence. More of these please is what Hyderabad need.
11.1 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Pooran looks to flick but misses, it hits the pad and rolls on the leg side. A leg bye.
10.6 overs (1 Run) A full-length delivery, Nicholas Pooran punches it towards mid wicket and gets a single. He keeps his strike.
10.5 overs (0 Run) Fuller and outside off, Nicholas Pooran tries to slap it towards deep point but misses. The ball goes towards the keeper.
10.4 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on off, Rahul Tripathi pulls it towards mid wicket and rotates the strike.
10.3 overs (1 Run) On a length and on middle, Nicholas Pooran pushes it towards mid off and gets a single.
10.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Fuller and on off, Nicholas Pooran cuts it through point. Misfield there by the fielder which costs the team a boundary.
Pressure building on Hyderabad as the run-rate keeps climbing up.
10.1 overs (0 Run) On a good length outside off, Nicholas Pooran tries to slap it but misses.
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 15.1 overs, Sunrisers Hyderabad, chasing a target of 193, are 112/5. The live updates of Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in Indian Premier League 2022. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through Indian Premier League 2022 today match, ball by ball commentary, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore live score, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore scorecard. Follow the excitement of the Indian Premier League 2022 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.